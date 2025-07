Galaxy S26 Ultra camera leak suggests Samsung might play it safe – again

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

S26 Ultra

By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

What do you think about Samsung possibly reusing the same telephoto camera for the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

It’s disappointing — we expect fresh tech every year Playing it safe can be smart if the camera is already great I’m waiting to see if there are surprises Not a big deal, I care more about other features