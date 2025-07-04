Samsung's next Galaxy Buds may be skipping 2025
A new report suggests the Galaxy Buds 4 could launch alongside the Galaxy S26 in early 2026, signaling a shift in Samsung's wearable release strategy.
There seems to be a shift in how Samsung releases its wireless earbuds. Reportedly, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 are set to launch with the Galaxy S26 series in the first quarter of 2026.
So far, new Galaxy Buds models have been launched around the summer or early autumn. But it seems that the highly-awaited Galaxy Buds 4 may not come now: they are reportedly going to join the Galaxy S26 announcement in early 2026.
Apparently, all signs are showing that the Galaxy Buds 4 may make their debut at the first Unpacked for 2026: the one when we expect the Galaxy S26 to arrive. Pretty much, so far it seems you can expect a January or February launch.
There's also an opportunity to showcase new AI-powered features for audio that may integrate with the Galaxy S26. Also, this would make an attractive bundle for Samsung fans: a new Galaxy and new Galaxy Buds for an exceptional Galaxy experience... maybe. We'll see.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds 4's specs are yet to leak or be rumored, and we have no details about them at the moment. After all, it's quite early for any concrete information.
Speculation online hints that Samsung may be planning something big for its next earbuds, with some people suggesting Ultra-Wideband (UWB) tech. It's not entirely ungrounded as Samsung filed a patent this year that hinted at UWB connectivity for earbuds.
UWB connectivity would enable things like real-time spatial audio positioning, ultra-precise tracking similar to Apple's Find My, and smarter auto-switching between Galaxy devices. But at this moment, this is just speculation and not confirmed for the Galaxy Buds 4.
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up to release its new foldable phones – the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 – next week.
