Fold 7 and Flip 7 to hit the shelves earlier than previously rumored
Samsung fans won't have to wait until August for its new foldables and watches.
Samsung is all set to host the next Unpacked event on July 9 to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, and Galaxy Watch 8 series. We now know when these products will go on sale, thanks to reliable leaker Steve H.McFly.
The tipster claims that pre-orders will open the same day at 3 PM, while the next-gen devices will start shipping on July 25. An earlier leak had said the phones would go on sale in August.
According to some rumors, Samsung might also give us a sneak peek at its rumored tri-fold phone during the event, but it's expected to go on sale in October.
While Samsung has always delivered on specs, its flagship foldable had started to look a little dated compared to similar devices from other companies. That's likely to change this year, with most rumors pointing to a revamped design with a very thin profile, larger screens, and a lighter body for the Fold 7.
And, lastly, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 series is tipped to feature an updated design and AI-powered health tools.
Reservations are open for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, and you'll get a $50 credit for doing so. You can use this credit on devices other than the new foldables on Samsung's website. Reservations won't cost you anything, and you can back out of buying the devices once they are released.
Since Samsung's newest foldables might be a little pricier than the outgoing models, an early reservation sounds like a smart idea, considering you will save money on a future purchase, even if not on the foldables themselves.
Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Watch 8's release date
This is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Unpacked events in recent times, largely because the Fold 7 is expected to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best foldable phones of 2025.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also rumored to be thinner than its predecessor and will reportedly feature bigger screens. This clamshell phone may also feature a slightly bigger battery. Its cheaper version is expected to have a folder-like cover display.
