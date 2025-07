Fold 7 and Flip 7 to hit the shelves earlier than previously rumored

Z Flip 7

Z Flip 7

According to some rumors, Samsung might also give us a sneak peek at its rumored tri-fold phone during the event, but it's expected to go on sale in October.This is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Unpacked events in recent times, largely because theis expected to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best foldable phones of 2025.

Are you excited that Fold 7 and Flip 7 are landing earlier than expected? Yes, one of them will be my next phone No, they aren't on my radar Maybe, I am undecided about my next purchase Yes, one of them will be my next phone 71.05% No, they aren't on my radar 7.89% Maybe, I am undecided about my next purchase 21.05%

Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Flip 7

While Samsung has always delivered on specs, its flagship foldable had started to look a little dated compared to similar devices from other companies. That's likely to change this year, with most rumors pointing to a revamped design with a very thin profile, larger screens, and a lighter body for the Fold 7 The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also rumored to be thinner than its predecessor and will reportedly feature bigger screens. This clamshell phone may also feature a slightly bigger battery. Its cheaper version is expected to have a folder-like cover display.And, lastly, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 series is tipped to feature an updated design and AI-powered health tools.Reservations are open for theand, and you'll get a $50 credit for doing so. You can use this credit on devices other than the new foldables on Samsung's website. Reservations won't cost you anything, and you can back out of buying the devices once they are released.Since Samsung's newest foldables might be a little pricier than the outgoing models, an early reservation sounds like a smart idea, considering you will save money on a future purchase, even if not on the foldables themselves.