Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Fold 7 and Flip 7 to hit the shelves earlier than previously rumored

Samsung fans won't have to wait until August for its new foldables and watches.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 Flip 7 Watch 8 release date pre-order
Samsung is all set to host the next Unpacked event on July 9 to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, and Galaxy Watch 8 series. We now know when these products will go on sale, thanks to reliable leaker Steve H.McFly.

The tipster claims that pre-orders will open the same day at 3 PM, while the next-gen devices will start shipping on July 25. An earlier leak had said the phones would go on sale in August.



According to some rumors, Samsung might also give us a sneak peek at its rumored tri-fold phone during the event, but it's expected to go on sale in October.

This is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Unpacked events in recent times, largely because the Fold 7 is expected to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best foldable phones of 2025.

Are you excited that Fold 7 and Flip 7 are landing earlier than expected?

Vote View Result


While Samsung has always delivered on specs, its flagship foldable had started to look a little dated compared to similar devices from other companies. That's likely to change this year, with most rumors pointing to a revamped design with a very thin profile, larger screens, and a lighter body for the Fold 7.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also rumored to be thinner than its predecessor and will reportedly feature bigger screens. This clamshell phone may also feature a slightly bigger battery. Its cheaper version is expected to have a folder-like cover display.

And, lastly, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 series is tipped to feature an updated design and AI-powered health tools.

Reservations are open for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, and you'll get a $50 credit for doing so. You can use this credit on devices other than the new foldables on Samsung's website. Reservations won't cost you anything, and you can back out of buying the devices once they are released.

Since Samsung's newest foldables might be a little pricier than the outgoing models, an early reservation sounds like a smart idea, considering you will save money on a future purchase, even if not on the foldables themselves.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 reservations are open!

Reserve the upcoming book-like foldable phone by Samsung and get solid savings. If you secure a unit straight away, you'll get a $50 Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,150 additional savings. You'll also participate in a sweepstakes with a grand prize of $5,000 in Samsung Credit.
Reserve at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 7 reservations are open!

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is now available for reservation! Securing a unit during the official store's reservation campaign gets you a $50 Samsung Credit and additional savings of up to $1,150. On top of that, you'll be entered into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 grand prize in Samsung Credit.
Reserve at Samsung

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 3

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 4

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Samsung's groundbreaking tri-fold phone will cost a fortune and pack 'top-of-the-line' specs
Samsung's groundbreaking tri-fold phone will cost a fortune and pack 'top-of-the-line' specs
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
T-Mobile just got a whole lot better in Florida
T-Mobile just got a whole lot better in Florida
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch

Latest News

Major iPhone 2025 battery capacity leak will have you drooling over one model
Major iPhone 2025 battery capacity leak will have you drooling over one model
Apple’s plan for an iPhone and MacBook crossover is pure genius
Apple’s plan for an iPhone and MacBook crossover is pure genius
Official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases suggest Samsung is extra confident this year
Official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases suggest Samsung is extra confident this year
Leaked renders of the official Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases give us an early look at Samsung’s accessories
Leaked renders of the official Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases give us an early look at Samsung’s accessories
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
iOS 26 has a secret feature that might freeze your FaceTime video and audio
iOS 26 has a secret feature that might freeze your FaceTime video and audio
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless