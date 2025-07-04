The premium Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a massive $545 off in this exclusive Samsung sale
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is arriving soon, but Samsung has prepared an exclusive Galaxy Z Fold 6 promo you wouldn't want to miss.
The Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner—but Samsung just made its latest foldable (for now) quite irresistible. For what might be a limited time, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $545 off with no trade-in required, bringing the price down to $1,354.99 from its original $1,899.99.
Granted, we've seen even bigger price cuts in the past, but neither Amazon nor Best Buy currently beats this sale. Over at the e-commerce giant, you'll find a $400 discount, while Best Buy matches Samsung's promo on the 256GB variant.
The Samsung phone also offers excellent performance with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. As you can see in our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, this fella beats options like the OnePlus Open, offering serious power for just about anything you throw at it.
Rounding out this high-end package is a long software support promise, many Galaxy AI features, and a decent battery life. However you look at it, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a top-class foldable. So, if you don't want to wait for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, now might be the perfect time to save $545 on the 256GB variant in the online-exclusive Crafted Black color.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is arriving next week, but the current foldable is still a solid pick for foldable phone fans. It has a stunning 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.3-inch cover touchscreen that looks just as good. Both panels have ultra-crisp resolution and offer gorgeous colors, making them a real joy to use.
The Z Fold 6 is no slouch when it comes to capturing memories, either. It boasts a 50MP main sensor on the rear, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP 3X zoom snapper, delivering excellent exposure, natural-looking colors, top-notch sharpness, and plenty of detail. Low-light camera performance is just as solid, making this foldable a great choice for mobile photography.
