The premium Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a massive $545 off in this exclusive Samsung sale

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is arriving soon, but Samsung has prepared an exclusive Galaxy Z Fold 6 promo you wouldn't want to miss.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 placed half-folded on a white table.
The Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner—but Samsung just made its latest foldable (for now) quite irresistible. For what might be a limited time, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $545 off with no trade-in required, bringing the price down to $1,354.99 from its original $1,899.99.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: $545 off at Samsung

$1354 99
$1899 99
$545 off (29%)
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 256GB of storage is $545 off in Crafted Black right now. This is an excellent bargain you wouldn't want to miss, and it's also exclusively available at the Samsung Store. You can alternatively save up to $1,000 with a trade-in.
Buy at Samsung

Granted, we've seen even bigger price cuts in the past, but neither Amazon nor Best Buy currently beats this sale. Over at the e-commerce giant, you'll find a $400 discount, while Best Buy matches Samsung's promo on the 256GB variant.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is arriving next week, but the current foldable is still a solid pick for foldable phone fans. It has a stunning 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.3-inch cover touchscreen that looks just as good. Both panels have ultra-crisp resolution and offer gorgeous colors, making them a real joy to use.

The Samsung phone also offers excellent performance with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. As you can see in our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, this fella beats options like the OnePlus Open, offering serious power for just about anything you throw at it.

The Z Fold 6 is no slouch when it comes to capturing memories, either. It boasts a 50MP main sensor on the rear, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP 3X zoom snapper, delivering excellent exposure, natural-looking colors, top-notch sharpness, and plenty of detail. Low-light camera performance is just as solid, making this foldable a great choice for mobile photography.

Rounding out this high-end package is a long software support promise, many Galaxy AI features, and a decent battery life. However you look at it, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a top-class foldable. So, if you don't want to wait for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, now might be the perfect time to save $545 on the 256GB variant in the online-exclusive Crafted Black color.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless