JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the JBL Xtreme 4.
It’s always an unmissable opportunity to save big on an extremely loud Bluetooth speaker. That’s why we encourage you to grab a brand-new JBL Xtreme 4 for $102 off at Walmart while you still can!

Yep! This powerhouse is still selling at the same $102 discount we mentioned a few weeks ago, letting you grab one in Blue for just under $278. We don’t expect the offer to expire anytime soon, but we still urge you to act fast, as no one really knows how long this promo will last.

JBL Xtreme 4 in Blue: Now $102 OFF at Walmart!

$277 99
$379 95
$102 off (27%)
Get the loud JBL Xtreme 4 in Blue for $102 off its price with this sweet Walmart deal. The speaker ranks among the best on the market, offering premium sound and high durability. Don't miss out!
Buy at Walmart


What we do know, however, is that the JBL Xtreme 4 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market and a true bargain at its current price at Walmart.

Designed for parties and larger gatherings, it delivers extremely loud sound right out of the box. And if you want to take your party to the next level, its PartyBoost feature lets you pair it with compatible JBL speakers for an even louder experience.

Of course, in order for our friend here to provide 30 watts of power, it also needs to be fairly large. That’s why it has a width of 11.69 inches, a height of 5.87 inches, and a depth of 5.55 inches. So, it’s not a small speaker you can easily toss in your backpack and hit the road. On the flip side, it comes with a shoulder strap for easier carrying.

Plus, it’s tough as nails, boasting an IP67 dust and water-resistant rating. This means it’s dust-tight and can survive full submersion of up to 3.3 feet for about 30 minutes. Additionally, it delivers up to 24 hours of battery life, ensuring non-stop music for the entire duration of your gathering.

All in all, we think it’s easy to see why the JBL Xtreme 4 delivers such an immense amount of value at its current price at Walmart. So, if you’ve been in the market for a loud and durable speaker, you should definitely grab a unit now while the deal lasts!

JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
