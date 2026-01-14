At 27% off, the feature-rich JBL Tour Pro 3 delivers way more value





27% off the JBL Tour Pro 3 $90 off (27%) The JBL Tour Pro 3 is a feature-rich pair of earbuds with high-class ANC, 360-degree audio, and long battery life. The best part about them? The earbuds are now 27% off in two color variants on Amazon. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You



Right off the bat, I should note these



But what makes these earbuds a worthwhile pick at their current price of about $240? Let’s start with the case. Beyond simply charging your earbuds, it doubles up as an audio transmitter. Use its 3.5mm or USB-C port to listen to your music — a feature most earbuds lack.



Then there’s the earbud controls. With the case, you can change sound settings, find your earbuds, toggle ANC, and more without having to reach for your phone. It even lets you set a custom wallpaper on its touchscreen — how cool is that?



While the smart charging case is the obvious highlight, the earbuds deliver plenty on their own. With highly effective ANC, the buds offer a more immersive listening experience with fewer unwanted distractions. They don’t disappoint when it comes to audio quality, too: the JBL Spatial Sound with dynamic head tracking provides more depth and richness to your music.



And you won’t have to constantly pop them in the charging case to keep your tunes going. On a single charge, the buds deliver up to eight hours of playback (with ANC on), which is plenty for a full working day.



I admit the JBL Tour Pro 3 isn’t as popular as the Right off the bat, I should note these wireless earbuds have actually been even cheaper in the past — as much as 39% off. However, the best deals I’ve seen so far were launched around the Black Friday 2025 shopping event, which suggests they may not return anytime soon.But what makes these earbuds a worthwhile pick at their current price of about $240? Let’s start with the case. Beyond simply charging your earbuds, it doubles up as an audio transmitter. Use its 3.5mm or USB-C port to listen to your music — a feature most earbuds lack.Then there’s the earbud controls. With the case, you can change sound settings, find your earbuds, toggle ANC, and more without having to reach for your phone. It even lets you set a custom wallpaper on its touchscreen — how cool is that?While the smart charging case is the obvious highlight, the earbuds deliver plenty on their own. With highly effective ANC, the buds offer a more immersive listening experience with fewer unwanted distractions. They don’t disappoint when it comes to audio quality, too: the JBL Spatial Sound with dynamic head tracking provides more depth and richness to your music.And you won’t have to constantly pop them in the charging case to keep your tunes going. On a single charge, the buds deliver up to eight hours of playback (with ANC on), which is plenty for a full working day.I admit the JBL Tour Pro 3 isn’t as popular as the AirPods Pro 3 or the Pixel Buds Pro 2 . But neither of those has such a feature-rich charging case. Plus, now 27% off at Amazon, the buds deliver even more value than usual.

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Why not spice up your listening experience? The JBL Tour Pro 3 is the ideal way to do it, thanks to its uniquely feature-rich case. And while usually pricey, the $330 earbuds are now available for 27% off at Amazon, delivering way more value than usual.