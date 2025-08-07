At just $44.95, the JBL Live 460NC become the best-sounding budget headphones money can buy
The headphones deliver good sound, have decent ANC, and are a steal at this price. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We have incredible news, fellow deal hunter! During our hunt for unmissable deals today, we saw that Woot's bonkers 65% discount on the JBL Live 460NC is still alive and kicking. This means it's not too late to score these good-sounding cans for only $44.95!
Yep! Just $44.95 for a pair of headphones that would normally set you back around $130. On top of that, the cans are brand-new and even come with a one-year JBL Manufacturer Limited Warranty. If that's not a phenomenal deal, we don't know what is!
Act fast, though, as this offer has been up for grabs for a few weeks now. Sure, it's one of those promos that tend to stick around for a bit, but this is Woot we're talking about, and sometimes its deals vanish in a flash.
As for the headphones themselves, well, these puppies may not be among the best on the market, but they bring a lot to the table and are a no-brainer at their current price. They offer solid sound, which you can fine-tune to your liking via the EQ in the JBL Headphones app.
On the flip side, their battery life is on point, offering up to 40 hours of listening time with ANC enabled. Disabling it bumps that up to an impressive 50 hours. Not bad at all for a pair that costs just $44.95. They also come with fast charging—plug them in for just 10 minutes and you’ll enjoy up to four hours of additional playback.
All in all, the JBL Live 460NC are a great choice for people who want to enjoy their favorite songs in good quality but don't want to overspend. And at 65% off, they are an absolute bargain! So, don't miss out—save big on a pair now!
In addition, they come with ANC, which firstly is a rare sight on headphones positioned below the $50 mark, and secondly, it's quite adequate, handling low-frequency sounds like a champ. Of course, it might struggle with high-frequency noises, but that's to be expected given the price.
