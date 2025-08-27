The JBL Charge 6 is hands-down my top pick at its new best price
The JBL Charge 6 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers, and it's way cheaper right now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As a music lover with a passion for the great outdoors, I’m always on the lookout for a portable Bluetooth speaker that’s loud enough to keep me entertained and durable enough to take on my travels. The JBL Charge 6 checks those boxes, and now, you can buy it at its best price ever!
For a very limited time — until August 28 at 11:59 PM CT (or sooner if sold out) — you can grab this new Bluetooth speaker for 30% off. The bargain is available at Woot in two colors: Black and Blue. Although the Charge 6 is brand-new, it ships with a 90-day Woot limited warranty. Prefer a longer warranty for more peace of mind? In that case, I’d recommend the JBL Charge 5 instead. This one is 28% off at Amazon and comes with a full manufacturer’s warranty.
There’s plenty to like about the latest Charge 6, by the way. It comes with the durable design of its predecessor, but has an upgraded IP68 for improved water resistance. The model also features a sturdy handle strap for even easier transportation. And if you don’t like it — just remove it. How convenient is that!
Battery life is impressive as well. This bad boy delivers as much as 24 hours of nonstop playtime per charge. And if you ever find yourself away from a charger but craving more tunes, JBL’s Playtime Boost helps you squeeze an extra four hours of music. Keep in mind that this feature doesn't give you the full punch, as it lowers the bass and treble.
For a very limited time — until August 28 at 11:59 PM CT (or sooner if sold out) — you can grab this new Bluetooth speaker for 30% off. The bargain is available at Woot in two colors: Black and Blue. Although the Charge 6 is brand-new, it ships with a 90-day Woot limited warranty. Prefer a longer warranty for more peace of mind? In that case, I’d recommend the JBL Charge 5 instead. This one is 28% off at Amazon and comes with a full manufacturer’s warranty.
There’s plenty to like about the latest Charge 6, by the way. It comes with the durable design of its predecessor, but has an upgraded IP68 for improved water resistance. The model also features a sturdy handle strap for even easier transportation. And if you don’t like it — just remove it. How convenient is that!
Beyond the small design tweaks, the new JBL Charge offers excellent and surprisingly rich sound for its size and price. JBL has included a new AI Sound Boost algorithm that analyzes the audio in real time and provides clear and powerful audio without distortion, even at higher volumes.
Battery life is impressive as well. This bad boy delivers as much as 24 hours of nonstop playtime per charge. And if you ever find yourself away from a charger but craving more tunes, JBL’s Playtime Boost helps you squeeze an extra four hours of music. Keep in mind that this feature doesn't give you the full punch, as it lowers the bass and treble.
And with extras like a built-in powerbank and Auracast support, the JBL Charge 6 is well worth it for both home and outdoor use. It might be just me, but I think it’s among the best speakers money can buy. Especially now that it’s cheaper than ever on Woot.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
27 Aug, 2025The JBL Charge 6 is hands-down my top pick at its new best price The Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen just got even cheaper on Amazon
25 Aug, 2025The Bose SoundLink Max is stylish, loud, and even more tempting at this Amazon price
22 Aug, 2025You can once again grab the impressive JBL Charge 5 for 28% off
16 Aug, 2025As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: