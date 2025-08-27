Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

The JBL Charge 6 is hands-down my top pick at its new best price

The JBL Charge 6 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers, and it's way cheaper right now!

As a music lover with a passion for the great outdoors, I’m always on the lookout for a portable Bluetooth speaker that’s loud enough to keep me entertained and durable enough to take on my travels. The JBL Charge 6 checks those boxes, and now, you can buy it at its best price ever!

For a very limited time — until August 28 at 11:59 PM CT (or sooner if sold out) — you can grab this new Bluetooth speaker for 30% off. The bargain is available at Woot in two colors: Black and Blue. Although the Charge 6 is brand-new, it ships with a 90-day Woot limited warranty. Prefer a longer warranty for more peace of mind? In that case, I’d recommend the JBL Charge 5 instead. This one is 28% off at Amazon and comes with a full manufacturer’s warranty.

JBL Charge 6: 30% off at Woot

$139 95
$199 95
$60 off (30%)
The JBL Charge 6 has become cheaper than ever at Woot. Right now, you can buy the well-liked portable speaker for 30% off in two colors, making it absolutely irresistible. This promo will only last until August 28 at 11:59 PM CT, but it might end sooner if sold out, so act fast.
Buy at Woot

JBL Charge 5: 28% off at Amazon

$50 off (28%)
If you prefer buying a Bluetooth speaker with a full manufacturer's warranty, consider the older JBL Charge 5. This speaker is almost as good as the newer model, and it's also on sale. Right now, Amazon sells it for 28% off in multiple colors.
Buy at Amazon

There’s plenty to like about the latest Charge 6, by the way. It comes with the durable design of its predecessor, but has an upgraded IP68 for improved water resistance. The model also features a sturdy handle strap for even easier transportation. And if you don’t like it — just remove it. How convenient is that!

Beyond the small design tweaks, the new JBL Charge offers excellent and surprisingly rich sound for its size and price. JBL has included a new AI Sound Boost algorithm that analyzes the audio in real time and provides clear and powerful audio without distortion, even at higher volumes.

Battery life is impressive as well. This bad boy delivers as much as 24 hours of nonstop playtime per charge. And if you ever find yourself away from a charger but craving more tunes, JBL’s Playtime Boost helps you squeeze an extra four hours of music. Keep in mind that this feature doesn't give you the full punch, as it lowers the bass and treble.

And with extras like a built-in powerbank and Auracast support, the JBL Charge 6 is well worth it for both home and outdoor use. It might be just me, but I think it’s among the best speakers money can buy. Especially now that it’s cheaper than ever on Woot.

