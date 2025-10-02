Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

JBL Charge 6 is still selling like hot cakes at its lowest price yet

The speaker delivers loud sound, has high durability, and is among the best on the market. Save big while you can!

A few weeks ago, we shared that the JBL Charge 6 was selling at its lowest price on Woot, allowing you to grab one for just $139.95. That was a full 30% off its usual cost of around $200, which meant you could have saved $60 if you had taken advantage of the deal.

But don’t fret if you’ve missed the chance to save $60 and get the loud JBL Charge 6 at its lowest price ever, as Lady Luck is giving you a second opportunity to snag this speaker at its lowest point yet.

JBL Charge 6: Now selling at its lowest price!

$139 95
$199 95
$60 off (30%)
Woot is offering a sweet 30% discount, dropping the loud JBL Charge 6 to its lowest price yet. This means you can snag a unit for just under $140, scoring sweet savings of $60 in the process. The speaker ranks among the best on the market and is a true bargain at this price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Woot


Yep, that’s right! Woot is still offering a 30% markdown on the JBL Charge 6, which means it’s not too late to grab this capable speaker for just $139.95. You also get a 90-Day Woot Limited Warranty with your purchase, so you’re covered in case something goes wrong with your newly bought device.

The JBL Charge 6 is easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers money can buy. It’s not a massive audio device, so you can easily carry it around, especially with the sturdy carrying strap it comes with. Yet, at the same time, it delivers powerful, top-quality sound, complemented by strong bass. It’s loud enough to enjoy music on your own or at a small to medium gathering. And, as a self-respecting Bluetooth speaker, it lets you adjust its audio to your taste via the EQ in the JBL Portable app.

It’s worth noting, though, that it may distort sound at maximum volume levels, so keep that in mind. On the flip side, it supports Auracast, allowing you to pair it with compatible JBL speakers for an even louder listening experience.

Another thing we quite like about this bad boy is its high durability. It’s IP68 certified, meaning it has full protection against dust particles and can survive full submersion for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, it boasts 28 hours of battery life and can even double as a power bank, charging your phone while blasting songs. So, not only can you literally bring it anywhere with you, but your phone will never die on you as long as you’re carrying your JBL Charge 6.

All in all, the JBL Charge 6 is worth every penny, especially now that it’s available at its lowest price ever. So don’t miss out—save on one today!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless