iPhone 17 release is now hours away: are you ready for the major event?
Apple will drop a ton of new devices, but some might be delayed for later.
iPhone 17 arrives on September 9, Tuesday – that's now less than 100 hours away. The weekend will be gone like that (try to have a good one, folks) and then, we will witness Apple's latest achievements in mobile tech, hardware and software.
Of course, these are the devices everyone is most interested in:
As you see, there is no iPhone 17 Plus model this time around. The iPhone 17 Air newcomer is taking its place. Apple will introduce the Air flagship as its super-thin device, a direct rival to Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge.
Cupertino's event will take place on September 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PT.
A small group of press will attend in person, while the presentation will be streamed online for the public. PhoneArena readers can watch through the embedded livestream, or on Apple's YouTube channel, Apple.com, or the Apple TV app on Apple devices.
The baseline iPhone 17 introduces long-awaited upgrades to the standard model, including a larger 6.3-inch display with 120Hz ProMotion for smoother visuals. A new 24 MP front-facing camera replaces the long-standing 12 MP sensor, while 12 GB of RAM across the lineup boosts performance for multitasking and Apple Intelligence features. Charging speeds could nearly double with MagSafe support for up to 45W, enabled by Qi 2.2.
For those wanting the most advanced features, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max bring a redesigned rear camera layout with a new 48 MP telephoto lens offering up to 10x lossless zoom. Both models are expected to support 8K video recording, feature Apple's Wi-Fi 7 chip, and introduce a tougher, anti-reflective display for better durability and outdoor visibility. Powered by the A19 Pro chip with improved cooling, the Pro Max will include a vapor chamber for heavy workloads.
Besides the iPhone 17 family, Apple is expected to announce numerous other devices.
The company is set to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 3, and possibly a refreshed Apple Watch SE. While the overall designs are likely to remain familiar, the SE may see minor tweaks, and the Ultra 3 could gain a larger display without changing its size.
The long-awaited AirPods Pro 3 may also debut. After three years without an update, the new model is rumored to bring biometric sensors, potentially including an in-ear heart-rate monitor. Apple may also add live translation features, though the design is expected to remain largely unchanged.
Several Apple devices are in development, but are unlikely to appear at the September 9 event. A refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A17 Pro chip is expected later this year, possibly in October, alongside new Apple Intelligence features for tvOS.
The HomePod mini 2 is also on the way, but its release will likely be paired with the new Apple TV to highlight Apple's smart home lineup, making an October debut more probable.
The new M5 iPad Pro is almost certain to be held for October as well, since Apple typically gives its latest silicon ample stage time, and the M5 chip will be a key highlight.
Similarly, the next Vision Pro is not expected in September. Reports conflict on whether it will use the M4 or M5 chip, but if it carries the latter, it will likely launch alongside the M5 iPad Pro in October.
iPhone 17 Pro dummy next to an iPhone 16 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
iPhone 17 dummy. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple is also launching the iPhone 17 Air, designed as the thinnest iPhone yet at just 5.4 mm. Despite its slim build, it carries a sizable 6.6-inch display and the same 24 MP selfie camera as the rest of the lineup. The Air is expected to use Apple's C1 modem and the A19 chip, with titanium construction helping to maintain durability. To save space, it may ship with only a single 48 MP rear camera and a smaller 2,800mAh battery, positioning it as a stylish but slightly pared-down option.
Besides the iPhone 17 family, Apple is expected to announce numerous other devices.
The long-awaited AirPods Pro 3 may also debut. After three years without an update, the new model is rumored to bring biometric sensors, potentially including an in-ear heart-rate monitor. Apple may also add live translation features, though the design is expected to remain largely unchanged.
AirTag 2 could also debut at Apple's September 9 event, given its role as an iPhone accessory and the timing alongside other companion products like the Apple Watch and AirPods. Take this premiere rumor with a grain of salt, though.
What is not likely to debut on September 9?
Several Apple devices are in development, but are unlikely to appear at the September 9 event. A refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A17 Pro chip is expected later this year, possibly in October, alongside new Apple Intelligence features for tvOS.
The HomePod mini 2 is also on the way, but its release will likely be paired with the new Apple TV to highlight Apple's smart home lineup, making an October debut more probable.
The new M5 iPad Pro is almost certain to be held for October as well, since Apple typically gives its latest silicon ample stage time, and the M5 chip will be a key highlight.
Similarly, the next Vision Pro is not expected in September. Reports conflict on whether it will use the M4 or M5 chip, but if it carries the latter, it will likely launch alongside the M5 iPad Pro in October.
