From Apple hater to Apple fanboy: I recommend the iPhone 17 Pro Max and its upgrades

But is that changing? And how? So let me tell you all about the iPhone 17 Pro Max and why I think it's the best game in town right now.



iPhone 17

No price hike for the sixth year in a row





numero uno

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max









The very first Pro Max model – the iPhone 11 Pro Max from 2019 – was sold for $1,249 for the 256 GB variant. Since then, the price has been $1,199.



Now, let's play a game: in what year – 2019 or 2025 – could $1,200 buy you more groceries, for example? Could it be the case that today's $1,200 doesn't have the same value as six years ago?



But we're not talking about those. We're talking about the iPhone 17 Pro Max . So let's see what you're getting for $1,199.



Battery and charging



I'm a fan of tools and gadgets that don't die on you, gasping for a charger in the most inconvenient of times.



The iPhone 17 Pro Max is going to push the envelope. Of course, Apple doesn't share official mAh numbers with the rest of us, but there are indications that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be offered in these two distinct variants:



iPhone 17 Pro Max – 4,823 mAh

– 4,823 mAh iPhone 17 Pro Max (eSIM) – 5,088mAh

So, if you want to get the absolute best in terms of iPhone battery, be sure to snag an eSIM-only variant.



Yes, there are 6,000 and 7,000 mAh monsters from China – like the Vivo X200 Ultra, the cameraphone that



But a ~5,000 mAh iPhone is sensational, since Apple is known for its power-efficiency software solutions.



To make things even better, there'll be a faster charging, too. Sure, it won't get to crazy 100W speeds like the Chinese flagships offer, but "faster" sounds way better than "the same".



Camera goodness: that telephoto, though!



Finally, we have all three cameras on the back of the iPhone utilizing 48 MP sensors.



While there are camera-centric champions like the iPhone 17 Pro Max doesn't – Apple's newcomer looks like a serious tool.



Again, this isn't the best cameraphone of them all, this is the



Obviously, compromises have to be made with the 17 Pro Max, but they won't be as grave as with the 16 Pro Max or any other iPhone.



Why? Because there's a 56% larger sensor for the 48 MP dedicated camera – coming from the iPhone 16 Pro Max and its 12 MP telephoto, that's a huge win.



What's more, the zoom on the new model is now sporting an updated 4x zoom lens (100mm equivalent focal length), that can go to 8x (200mm) via sensor crop-in. 4x is cool for portraits and street telephoto, while the 8x is reserved for wildlife and other specific scenarios.







On the front, there's a new sensor, too. It's got a great new feature on it. It's probably simple-minded to celebrate it, but here it is. Are you ready? The new front-facing camera allows you to take landscape-oriented selfies while holding the phone vertically.



It's not a serious "pro" argument, but there you have it. It's handy. This new Center Stage functionality is made possible by utilizing a square sensor that allows you to shoot both in portrait and in landscape orientation.



Vapor chamber and A19 Pro chip



For the first time, Apple offers a custom vapor chamber that improves thermal efficiency and performance. Inside, deionized water circulates within a laser-welded aluminum chassis, pulling heat away from the A19 Pro chipset and spreading it evenly through the unibody to keep the device cool and comfortable.



This setup lets Apple's beast of a chip go all out without breaking a sweat, sustaining up to 40% better performance than the previous A18 Pro silicon.



The A19 Pro itself features a 6-core CPU, the "fastest ever" in a smartphone (hey, Apple's claim, not mine), and a 6-core GPU with built-in Neural Accelerators, expanded cache, and additional memory. I'm personally interested in the A19 Pro's power efficiency gains. Working with the new 16-core Neural Engine, the GPU supports demanding AI tasks, advanced graphics, and console-level gaming with hardware-accelerated ray tracing.



With the vapor chamber keeping things chill, the A19 Pro should hit real hard.



New design: yay or nay? As long as it's new, it doesn't matter



Though I'm able to enjoy and appreciate the beauty in life – as rare as it happens to stumble upon it – I personally don't care how a phone looks. Yeah, I know, pretty heretic, given that I work for PhoneArena. Don't get me wrong, it's nice if a phone looks cool – like the



If the phone looks and performs great – cool. If it just performs great, but looks like garbage – cool, again. I'm not going to sweat it over the geometry of a thing that stays in my pocket most of the time.



That's why I won't argue with any of you if you say the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the ugliest phone ever. There's a redesign present and a "plateau" on the back – that's what Apple calls the new huge camera island, which is as big as the Vatican.



I have no problem with the plateau; more importantly, I think it's nice for Apple to offer fresh designs.



Is that the one for you?



OK, you need a new iPhone: why not get the iPhone 17 Pro Max ? You won't have to worry about battery life, about having an inferior telephoto camera or a device that runs really hot.



Oh, it's expensive? Yeah, I know.



But $1,200 in 2025 is so much "cheaper" than $1,200 in 2019.



By the way, the smaller (non-Max model) iPhone 17 Pro is out of the picture. I don't recommend it. For just $100 more (the 17 Pro starts at $1,099) you get a large screen that's great for editing on the go.



What about me? Was I really an Apple hater? Am I an Apple fanboy now?



No, and… no.



I just like to criticize and praise. Preferably – in the same breath. And Apple provides me with lots and lots of opportunities to do just that.





