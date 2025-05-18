This phone has the best battery life of 2025 and it's not even close
Great camera, industry-leading battery life. What else do you need?
We have tested the battery life of nearly one hundred phones in the past two years and we're not easily impressed by big batteries, but this phone really stands out.
The Vivo X200 Ultra has the longest battery life of any phone in the past two years, only beating the Vivo X200 Pro which was already in the top charts.
With a 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery on board and the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip under the hood, this Vivo phone truly shines in battery tests.
PhoneArena Battery Test Results:
The Vivo X200 Ultra scores a solid number on our web browsing test, but where it really shines is its nearly endless result for YouTube video streaming.
On our web browsing test (it's our lightest test where we cycle web pages with a script), the X200 Ultra got exactly 22 hours, beating most of the competition except for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which lasted some 40 minutes longer on this test.
But then for YouTube video streaming, the Vivo X200 Ultra gets 13 hours and 41 minutes, crushing rivals. On this test, the iPhone scored "merely" 10 hours and a half, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra only lasted for less than 9 hours. The Vivo got nearly 50% longer battery life than the Galaxy!
And finally, for 3D gaming, the X200 Ultra once again impresses with a score of over 14 hours, one of the all-time best results on this test. This time, it was on par with the Galaxy, while the iPhone was two hours behind.
Our total battery life estimate for the Vivo X200 Ultra is 9 hours and 37 minutes of screen time, an insane number. Compare this to 8 hours and 30 minutes on the iPhone 16 Pro Max (an hour less) and 8 hours on the S25 Ultra.
vivo X200 Ultra
( 6000 mAh )
( 6000 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
9h 37m
Ranks #2 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 4m
Browsing
22h
Average is 16h 23m
Video
13h 41m
Average is 10h 8m
Gaming
14h 19m
Average is 10h 10m
Charging speed
90W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Wireless Charging
30W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
We should also note that the Vivo X200 Pro got similarly great results (just a bit lower) when we tested it a few months back.
Both the Vivo X200 Pro and X200 Ultra have outstanding camera systems that also set a new bar for camera photography.
The two phones also support ultra fast 90W charging with Vivo's proprietary "Flash Charge" protocol, so a full charge of the giant 6,000 mAh battery takes under 50 minutes.
Keep in mind, though, that you need to use the company's own Flash Charger and proper cable to get those speeds. This is NOT just a regular USB-C Power Delivery system, so if you try topping up with a charger from the likes of Anker or Ugreen you will not get those ultra-fast speeds.
Our review of the Vivo X200 Ultra is coming soon with more details on the camera, so stay tuned.
