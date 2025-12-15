Galaxy S26 price: even a $1 price jack-up would be a crime. Let's talk about money!

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 Ultra

S26

S26

Galaxy S26

One of the best-known tipsters on X has some advice to give:

For users who have to continue purchasing and using Galaxy phones for various reasons:

My recommendation is to consider buying only the S26 Ultra.

Don't waste a single penny on S26 and S26+; they are not worth it. — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) December 12, 2025





So, yes, even a $1 price hike from $799 to $800 would be too much for me, personally speaking. Then again, $799 is also not an easy to swallow sum – but to each their own.