iPhone 17 leak details charging speeds that will leave you asking, "Is that it?"
iPhone 16 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 16e, replacing the more affordable SE series. But this year, we'll also get the iPhone 17 series, and now a fresh leak is spilling more details about what to expect.
If you were hoping for a huge jump in wired charging speeds with the iPhone 17 lineup, you might want to temper your expectations. According to the latest leak, all four models – the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max – will still only support up to 35W wired charging speeds.
While Apple never officially disclosed the charging rate for the iPhone 16 series, tests show it maxes out at around 30W. So, for the 2025 generation, Apple is reportedly planning to push that up just a little bit.
In our iPhone 16 review, we found that under normal conditions, the device charges at 20 W. However, during intense tasks like benchmarking or gaming, we saw it briefly hit 38 W. This appears to be Apple's way of ensuring faster charging speeds, even when the phone is being used during charging.
Still, with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro already hitting around 35W, it seems like we're not going to see a major leap in wired charging speeds with the iPhone 17 series.
However, with Apple always being cautious with battery upgrades, even a small increase would be welcome. Still, when you compare it to the latest flagship phones from Samsung, Google, and OnePlus, which all charge much faster, Apple's approach still lags behind.
As our charging tests show, the latest iPhone falls behind when compared to the latest from Google, Samsung, and OnePlus. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Moving on from the charging speeds, the iPhone design might see some changes, especially with the camera island on the back. There's also talk that Apple could move away from titanium in its Pro models, opting to make only the Air – replacing the Plus model – out of titanium.
As we get closer to the expected September launch, expect more details about the iPhone 17 series to be revealed in the coming months, so stay tuned for updates!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: