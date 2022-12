iPhone 15 mini! Vote now to make Apple bring back cheapest, smallest flagship iPhone!

Of course, the fact that the iPhone 13 mini is my favorite iPhone means absolutely nothing to Apple , which is why I figured I'd ask our readers to cast a vote and tell me and Cupertino if bringing back the smallest iPhone since the iPhone 5 is a good idea or not…But before you scroll down to the bottom of the page and vote, here are some of the reasons Apple might want to consider reviving the iPhone mini…

Five new iPhones - let the people choose!

An iPhone 15 lineup that looks like this would make many people happy...





iPhone 15 mini (5.4-inch display, $699)

(5.4-inch display, $699) iPhone 15 (6.1-inch display, $799)

(6.1-inch display, $799) iPhone 15 Plus (6.7-inch display, $899)

(6.7-inch display, $899) iPhone 15 Pro (6.1-inch display, $999)

(6.1-inch display, $999) iPhone 15 Ultra (6.7-inch display, $1,199 - expected price for the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra)

iPhone mini disappears; iPhone SE gets bigger; where's the small iPhone?

iPhones around the globe are getting super expensive...





The first and freshest argument I have is that the iPhone, which replaced the iPhone mini - the iPhone 14 Plus , seems to be failing to impress… That's a rather bizarre outcome because the sole reason for replacing the mini iPhone with a larger model seems to have been the iPhone mini's relatively poor sales figures.Frankly, just like Apple, we, the "tech people" also expected the iPhone 14 Plus to be a runaway success, thanks to the fact that it's the first iPhone with a large 6.7-inch display that costs less than $1,100, but… Apple was wrong. And we were too!If Apple thinks of keeping the iPhone Plus around, and this phone continues to sell poorly, I don't see why there isn't room for a fifth iPhone within the iPhone 15 lineup!Sure, that might technically mean "two iPhones that don't sell as many units as Apple would wish they did", but hey… Why not give people a choice? Unless there's a Flip iPhone on the way? Wink, wink. Probably not.The following argument isn't directly related to the iPhone mini. In fact, it has to do with another small iPhone, and that's the iPhone SE 4 Rumor has it that Apple's next Special Edition iPhone is set to arrive with a 6.1-inch display and thicker bezels, practically replicating the design of the 2018 iPhone XR. Of course, such an outcome would mean that the truly compact iPhone would be gone forever from Apple's future lineup, leaving people with smaller hands and pockets hanging.In the absence of the small iPhone SE and truly compact mini iPhone, the smallest iPhone would become the iPhone 15, expected to retain its 6.1-inch display size.Perhaps self-explanatory but an iPhone 15 mini would be the cheapest flagship iPhone for those who want to join the Apple party!Before the iPhone 14 series came out, it was exactly the $699 iPhone 13 mini that allowed people to get a taste of Apple's flagship devices at the lowest price possible! However, with the arrival of the $900 iPhone 14 Plus, the most affordable and smallest flagship iPhone people can buy became the iPhone 14, which starts at $800.What really doesn't help is the fact that 2022 saw iPhone prices outside of the US go through the roof. For example, the cheapest iPhone you can buy in Germany is now the vanilla iPhone 14, starting at a mind-spinning €1,000!