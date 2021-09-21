Notification Center

iPhone 13 Pro Max: We found 240 problems with Apple's flagship, and they can't be undone

Martin Filipov
iPhone 13 Pro Max: We found 240 problems with Apple's flagship, and they can't be undone
Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max has 240 grams of problems, but... Told you so! No, really - I did. Almost three weeks ago, we published the "iPhone 13 Pro Max - Apple's Olympic size mistake, but you'll still buy it" story. The title speaks for itself, but more importantly - it proved to be true:


So, what's going on? Let's try and figure out what went "wrong" with Apple. Do people want to carry bricks in their pockets? How heavy is too heavy? And where do we draw the line when it comes to aesthetic design, functional design, and pure ergonomics/ease of use?

Let's start from the very beginning: The original iPhone


  • Apple iPhone: 135g (2007) - same as iPhone 12 Mini (2020)
  • HTC Dream: 158g (2009)

As you can see, the original iPhone, released in 2007, was significantly lighter than the first Android phone, which had the advantage of coming out two years later, in 2009. The HTC Dream went for a dedicated QWERTY keyboard, which must be the reason for the weight.

It's fair to say that Apple certainly didn't know (exactly) what it was doing back in 2007 - Steve Jobs didn't have many points of reference (although he loved taking jabs at competitors). So, Apple kind of did its own thing. Jobs believed phones should be small. 135 grams? 135 grams. No one was going to question that.

Apple stayed consistent. In fact, the 2008 iPhone 3G was even lighter - coming at 133g, since it switched to a plastic build (from aluminium), but added components. Interestingly, the 2009 iPhone 3GS went back to 135g while keeping the same plastic design as its predecessor.

Then, it was 2010 when Apple switched to the first glass sandwich design - iPhone 4 came in at 137g, while 2011's iPhone 4S added three grams for a total of 140g. The iPhone became premium, but stayed small, despite the bigger display.

iPhone 5 was a step towards sheer sleekness. The 2012 iPhone was incredibly slim and weighed basically nothing - 112g. Loyal to the "S" year, Apple released the iPhone 5S in 2013 by keeping the same design and the same weight - 112g.

iPhone design post Steve Jobs: Apple's Plus one



And so, we come to the beginning of Apple's bulk era. iPhone 6 was released in 2014 with a weight of 129g, which was still incredibly light. However, that's when Apple decided to join the "big phones" race with the iPhone 6 Plus, which came at 172g - a huge departure from both the 6 and previous year's iPhone 5S.

Then, to save you the tale, big iPhones started getting even bigger and heavier, but kept the smaller and lighter iPhone for those who want it:

  • iPhone 7: 138g
  • iPhone 7 Plus: 188g

  • iPhone 8: 148g
  • iPhone 8 Plus: 202g
  • iPhone X: 174g

  • iPhone XS: 177g
  • iPhone XS Max: 208g

  • iPhone 11: 194g
  • iPhone 11 Pro: 188g
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max: 226g

  • iPhone 12 Mini: 135g (same as the original iPhone from 2007)
  • iPhone 12: 164g
  • iPhone 12 Pro: 189g
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max: 228g

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max: Big battery & big cameras = big iPhones



And we come to the main course for today - the iPhone 13 series. Let's take a look at the numbers, and then take it from there:


As you can see, in some cases, the weight increase isn't significant, and it's well worth it, given the battery gains of the iPhone 13 series compared to the 12. For instance, the iPhone 12 Mini didn't have great battery life (surprise!). Apple promises to fix that with an additional 1.5h of battery use on the iPhone 13 Mini (and iPhone 13 Pro).

Then, the iPhone 13's weight gain will be quite noticeable but still welcomed for the better battery life. Here Apple promises an additional 2.5h of use (like on the iPhone 13 Pro Max), which would make the added 10g a worthy trade-off.

It's the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max where the added grams start to get a little bit… out of control. Now, granted - Android flagships have been getting increasingly heavier every year. They come with huge batteries, premium designs, and many cameras. We can't say the same about the batteries on the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series, and the standard iPhone is still limited to only two cameras on the back.

Let's take a look at how Apple's iPhone 13 lineup stacks up against the Android flagship competition when it comes to weight:





For fun: iPhone 13 Pro Max weight (240g) compared to some gaming phones:


Bear in mind that in all cases, the Android flagships have bigger batteries than the competing iPhone model - of course, these differences are vast with the gaming phones. Yet, the iPhone 13 Pro is heavier than all of its competitors. In some cases, way heavier, especially next to the Galaxy S21 or Pixel 5 (soon to be replaced by the Pixel 6).

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Heavier than a Galaxy Z Fold 3, or an iPad Mini?


But the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the real big boy and the one I have an actual problem with! The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a ​​4373 mAh battery, which is the largest in any iPhone (ever). Fine. It also has a stainless steel frame, as well as big camera sensors.

But none of this should be an excuse when you realize that on top of all that, it weighs just 31g less than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which… folds. You know - it has one massive screen and one smaller screen, as well as a bigger battery (4400 mAh). Yet, it comes in at 271g versus 240g for the very much non-foldable iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Although shockingly close, it's still a big difference for a phone - I can tell when a phone is lighter even when it's a matter of 5 grams, and you'd be able to do so too. That's why "a few grams" matter when it comes to smartphone weight.

But wait! What if you put a case on your expensive iPhone 13 Pro Max? You will, unless you're crazy, or… crazy rich. For reference, my Huawei P30 Pro case, which is plastic and not too thin or overly thick, weighs about 30g.

Now, we contacted Apple, but support wasn't able to tell us how much the iPhone 13 cases will weigh, but going by the iPhone 12's official Apple case that weighs about 28g, it's safe to assume the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max cases will weigh around 30-40, depending on the model. If you were wondering, no - the iPhone 12 cases won't fit the iPhone 13 phones.

So, what's the point I'm trying to make? Well, with a standard case on, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will literally weigh as much as or more than a Galaxy Z Fold 3. That's… wild, and anything but normal, if you ask me.

Of course, it will all depend on how big your hands are and how heavy your current phone is. If you are coming from an already heavy flagship, and you have big hands, the 240-gram iPhone 13 Pro Max may be just right for you, but you'll definitely be in the minority here.

Don't forget that thanks to the sharp edges on the flat iPhone 13 models, your grip will also be different compared to, say, an iPhone 11, which has curved sides. The flat edges tend to dig into your hand, especially with the bigger iPhones.

Ultimately...



In the end, my personal take is - 240g is way too much for a phone. Even the Galaxy S21 Ultra at 227g or the Mi 11 Ultra 234g are already very heavy. What about the iPhone 14 Pro Max? Is this one going to weigh even more than 240g? 

Weight distribution also plays a role there, but whatever case you go for, you won't end up with less than 260-280g on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Not to mention if you want a rugged case. Then the iPhone 13 Pro Max might end up weighing over 300g, which is (ready?) more than the new iPad Mini (293g).

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a great phone with amazing built quality. It can do so much, and for so much longer thanks to the big battery, but good luck if you drop it on your face while scrolling in the bed!

