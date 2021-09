iPhone 13 Pro Max: We found 240 problems with Apple's flagship, and they can't be undone

Told you so! No, really - I did. Almost three weeks ago, we published the " Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max has 240 grams of problems, but...No, really - I did. Almost three weeks ago, we published the " iPhone 13 Pro Max - Apple's Olympic size mistake, but you'll still buy it " story. The title speaks for itself, but more importantly - it proved to be true:

iPhone 13 Pro Max is by far the heaviest iPhone ever as well as the heaviest widely-available flagship of 2021

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-orders are going strong (as expected)

Let's start from the very beginning: The original iPhone





Apple iPhone: 135g (2007) - same as iPhone 12 Mini (2020)

HTC Dream: 158g (2009)

iPhone design post Steve Jobs: Apple's Plus one













iPhone 7: 138g

iPhone 7 Plus: 188g

iPhone 8: 148g

iPhone 8 Plus: 202g

iPhone X: 174g

iPhone XS: 177g

iPhone XS Max: 208g

iPhone 11: 194g

iPhone 11 Pro: 188g

iPhone 11 Pro Max: 226g

iPhone 12 Mini: 135g (same as the original iPhone from 2007)

iPhone 12: 164g

iPhone 12 Pro: 189g

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 228g

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max: Big battery & big cameras = big iPhones



And we come to the main course for today - the iPhone 13 series. Let's take a look at the numbers, and then take it from there:



iPhone 13 Mini: 141g (+ 6g compared to iPhone 12 Mini)

iPhone 13: 174g (+ 10g compared to iPhone 12)

iPhone 13 Pro: 204g (+ 14g compared to iPhone 12 Pro)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 240g (+ 12g compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max)

As you can see, in some cases, the weight increase isn't significant, and it's well worth it, given the battery gains of the iPhone 13 series compared to the 12. For instance, the Then, to save you the tale, big iPhones started getting even bigger and heavier, but kept the smaller and lighter iPhone for those who want it:And we come to the main course for today - the iPhone 13 series. Let's take a look at the numbers, and then take it from there:As you can see, in some cases, the weight increase isn't significant, and it's well worth it, given the battery gains of the iPhone 13 series compared to the 12. For instance, the iPhone 12 Mini didn't have great battery life (surprise!). Apple promises to fix that with an additional 1.5h of battery use on the iPhone 13 Mini (and iPhone 13 Pro).





So, what's going on? Let's try and figure out what went "wrong" with Apple . Do people want to carry bricks in their pockets? How heavy isheavy? And where do we draw the line when it comes to aesthetic design, functional design, and pure ergonomics/ease of use?As you can see, the original iPhone, released in 2007, was significantly lighter than the first Android phone, which had the advantage of coming out two years later, in 2009. The HTC Dream went for a dedicated QWERTY keyboard, which must be the reason for the weight.It's fair to say that Apple certainly didn't know (exactly) what it was doing back in 2007 - Steve Jobs didn't have many points of reference (although he loved taking jabs at competitors). So, Apple kind of did its own thing. Jobs believed phones should be small. 135 grams? 135 grams. No one was going to question that.Apple stayed consistent. In fact, the 2008 iPhone 3G was even lighter - coming at 133g, since it switched to a plastic build (from aluminium), but added components. Interestingly, the 2009 iPhone 3GS went back to 135g while keeping the same plastic design as its predecessor.Then, it was 2010 when Apple switched to the first glass sandwich design - iPhone 4 came in at 137g, while 2011's iPhone 4S added three grams for a total of 140g. The iPhone became premium, but stayed small, despite the bigger display.iPhone 5 was a step towards sheer sleekness. The 2012 iPhone was incredibly slim and weighed basically nothing - 112g. Loyal to the "S" year, Apple released the iPhone 5S in 2013 by keeping the same design and the same weight - 112g.And so, we come to the beginning of Apple's bulk era. iPhone 6 was released in 2014 with a weight of 129g, which was still incredibly light. However, that's when Apple decided to join the "big phones" race with the iPhone 6 Plus , which came at 172g - a huge departure from both the 6 and previous year's iPhone 5S.