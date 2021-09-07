New gaming phone on the block, as flashy as they come – RedMagic 6S Pro 5G

New gaming phone on the block, as flashy as they come – RedMagic 6S Pro 5G1
Nubia is about to release its RedMagic 6S Pro on September 27 in the US, Europe and many other regions. As reported by Android Police, this upcoming gaming phone will have the specs to challenge the best.
For a starting price of $599, the RedMagic 6S Pro will be coming with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with 16GB/RAM and 256GB/storage options also coming for $699. Same price in EUR, while in the UK, those models will be 519 and 169 GBP respectively. The color for those two is black, or as Nubia has named it – "Cyborg".
The transparent back of this RedMagic 6S Pro variant will showcase the phone's internal RGB fan, which is one of its defining features. Aside from that, all variants of this phone will notably be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, a 5050mAh battery, and packs a large 6.8-inch display (2400 by 1080 pixels) with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz, for super fast and precise gaming.
As with other gaming phones we've seen recently, this one will also have quick charging (up to 66W) and dual shoulder triggers, similar to the ROG Phone 5's AirTriggers.