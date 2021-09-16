Pre-orders for the 5G supporting iPhone 13 series surge in China

Pre-orders for the 5G supporting iPhone 13 series surge in China0
Pre-orders for Apple's new iPhone 13 series surpassed the two million mark today in China. The orders were placed through the official Apple store at JD.com and exceeded the 1.5 million pre-orders placed last year via JD.com for the iPhone 12 line. The South China Morning Post cited the lack of competing high-end handsets from Huawei for the 33% increase in iPhone pre-orders.
But we digress. Interest in the iPhone 13 line was strong on Tmall with some consumers in China waiting in line to chat with customer service agents about the new handsets. Some had to wait on lines with as many as 60 callers ahead of them. Tmall's iPhone pre-order period starts on Friday. Helping to generate interest, the new models are priced 300 yuan to 800 yuan ($46 to $124 USD) lower than last year's phones.
The hashtag #LiningUpForiPhoneOnTmall has been trending strongly on Weibo with posts related to the hashtag generating over 200 million views. One Weibo subscriber notes, "I thought we were supposed to support Huawei and other Chinese brands. But it seems like better products speak louder than patriotism."
Counterpoint's Qi expects the iPhone 13 series to continue to generate the strong momentum of the iPhone 12 line. "There are reasons to believe that the iPhone 13 would sell less because of the lack of new features," he said. "But considering Huawei’s plight, we think the iPhone 13 will sell just as well (as the previous line)."