Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Apple Tablets

iPad mini 6 features USB-C port, 5G, new display, shifted Touch ID

Doroteya Borisova
By
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPad mini 6 - Here's all you need to know
Apple's iPad mini 6th gen has just been released alongside the new iPad Pro model, and it's looking pretty sweet so far with an essentially complete outer (and overall) redesign.

One of the biggest changes Apple went with for the 6th generation of the iPad mini is the addition of a USB-C port, bringing it closer to the iPad Air in that regard. That's right: this iPad now not only charges via the highly versatile cable, but this allows users to attach all kinds of external gadgets for incredible versatility. Apple even demonstrated that you can directly attach an ultrasound scanner and have the mini display the live picture! 

iPad mini 6 now also supports the 2nd gen Apple pencil, which attaches magnetically to the side of the iPad. This both keeps it extremely handy for easy access, and maintains it constantly charged by the iPad.

Apple iPad mini 6

64 GB Wi-Fi model

$499
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad mini 6

256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model

$799
Buy at Apple

iPad Mini Colors


The iPad mini will come in four elegant pastel shades: Purple, Pink, Sarlight, and Space Grey.

iPad Mini 6 Specs


The new iPad mini features an all-screen design with elegant rounded corners, bordered by very thin bezels this time. This has allowed Apple to increase the screen size to 8.3 inches, while keeping the same footprint and not adding additional girth or unusable space to the device.

The display is liquid retina which features the lowest reflectivity in the industry, or at least so Apple claims

Touch ID has been moved to the top right corner for easy access for quick and easy access as well.

The new iPad mini features a 40% jump in CPU performance, 80% jump in GPU performance, and the 2x faster neural engine for machine learning allows for exceptional app functionality possibilities on the iPad mini 6. For example, the new translate app that's coming with iOS 15 will be able to automatically translate a conversation in real time.

"The most mobile iPad is about to get a lot faster and even more versatile," Apple says.

iPad Mini 6 Camera


The back camera on the iPad mini 6th gen features 12MP, alongside a f/1.8 aperture for sharp and vivid photos. Not only that, but it can also record in 4K resolution.
The front camera also has 12MP

iPad Mini 6 Price


The iPad Mini 6th gen will be sold starting at $499, available in both Wi-Fi and cellular versions. It features 5G compatibility, unsurprisingly, supporting up to 3.5Gbps/s.

While you can pre-order as of right now, the iPad Mini 6 will be available as of next week.

Apple iPad mini 6

64 GB Wi-Fi model

$499
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad mini 6

256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model

$799
Buy at Apple

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPad mini 6 specs
Apple iPad mini 6 specs
$499 Special Apple $799 Special Apple
  • Display 8.3 inches 2266 x 1488 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB,
  • OS iPadOS 15.x

Latest News

Apple announces tons of new Apple Watch bands; check them out
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple announces tons of new Apple Watch bands; check them out
Apple squeezes the iPhone 11 and both the iPhone 12 and 12 mini 5G in its late 2021 lineup
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple squeezes the iPhone 11 and both the iPhone 12 and 12 mini 5G in its late 2021 lineup
iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max announced with 120Hz, bigger batteries and Pro camera features
by Victor Hristov,  36
iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max announced with 120Hz, bigger batteries and Pro camera features
iPhone, now with up to 1TB storage
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
iPhone, now with up to 1TB storage
Apple iPhone users trade in their older models more than Android users do
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple iPhone users trade in their older models more than Android users do
When is iOS 15 coming out? Here's the release date and the eligible iPhones
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
When is iOS 15 coming out? Here's the release date and the eligible iPhones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless