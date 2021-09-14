iPad mini 6 features USB-C port, 5G, new display, shifted Touch ID

One of the biggest changes Apple went with for the 6th generation of the iPad mini is the addition of a USB-C port, bringing it closer to the iPad Air in that regard. That's right: this iPad now not only charges via the highly versatile cable, but this allows users to attach all kinds of external gadgets for incredible versatility. Apple even demonstrated that you can directly attach an ultrasound scanner and have the mini display the live picture!

iPad Mini Colors





The iPad mini will come in four elegant pastel shades: Purple, Pink, Sarlight, and Space Grey.





iPad Mini 6 Specs





The new iPad mini features an all-screen design with elegant rounded corners, bordered by very thin bezels this time. This has allowed Apple to increase the screen size to 8.3 inches, while keeping the same footprint and not adding additional girth or unusable space to the device.





The display is liquid retina which features the lowest reflectivity in the industry, or at least so Apple claims





Touch ID has been moved to the top right corner for easy access for quick and easy access as well.





The new iPad mini features a 40% jump in CPU performance, 80% jump in GPU performance, and the 2x faster neural engine for machine learning allows for exceptional app functionality possibilities on the iPad mini 6. For example, the new translate app that's coming with iOS 15 will be able to automatically translate a conversation in real time.





"The most mobile iPad is about to get a lot faster and even more versatile," Apple says.





iPad Mini 6 Camera





The back camera on the iPad mini 6th gen features 12MP, alongside a f/1.8 aperture for sharp and vivid photos. Not only that, but it can also record in 4K resolution.

The front camera also has 12MP



