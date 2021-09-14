iPad mini 6 features USB-C port, 5G, new display, shifted Touch ID

iPad mini 6 features USB-C port, 5G, new display, shifted Touch ID2
One of the biggest changes Apple went with for the 6th generation of the iPad mini is the addition of a USB-C port, bringing it closer to the iPad Air in that regard. That's right: this iPad now not only charges via the highly versatile cable, but this allows users to attach all kinds of external gadgets for incredible versatility. Apple even demonstrated that you can directly attach an ultrasound scanner and have the mini display the live picture!
iPad mini 6 now also supports the 2nd gen Apple pencil, which attaches magnetically to the side of the iPad. This both keeps it extremely handy for easy access, and maintains it constantly charged by the iPad.
iPad Mini Colors
The iPad mini will come in four elegant pastel shades: Purple, Pink, Sarlight, and Space Grey.
iPad Mini 6 Specs
The new iPad mini features an all-screen design with elegant rounded corners, bordered by very thin bezels this time. This has allowed Apple to increase the screen size to 8.3 inches, while keeping the same footprint and not adding additional girth or unusable space to the device.
Touch ID has been moved to the top right corner for easy access for quick and easy access as well.
The new iPad mini features a 40% jump in CPU performance, 80% jump in GPU performance, and the 2x faster neural engine for machine learning allows for exceptional app functionality possibilities on the iPad mini 6. For example, the new translate app that's coming with iOS 15 will be able to automatically translate a conversation in real time.
iPad Mini 6 Camera
The back camera on the iPad mini 6th gen features 12MP, alongside a f/1.8 aperture for sharp and vivid photos. Not only that, but it can also record in 4K resolution.
The front camera also has 12MP
iPad Mini 6 Price
The iPad Mini 6th gen will be sold starting at $499, available in both Wi-Fi and cellular versions. It features 5G compatibility, unsurprisingly, supporting up to 3.5Gbps/s.
While you can pre-order as of right now, the iPad Mini 6 will be available as of next week.