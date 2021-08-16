Asus formally introduces the ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro, but upgrades are negligible

Asus was rumored to have another version of its ROG Phone 5
gaming smartphone in the development, which was supposed to be equipped with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 Plus
processor. Today, Asus announced the upcoming availability of not just the ROG Phone
5S, but also of the ROG Phone 5S Pro, a slightly beefed-up version of the former.
The only major difference between the standard ROG Phone 5
model and the new phones is the new chipset inside. Although that seems like a big chance on paper, you won’t feel any difference in real-life since the performance improvements are negligible.
Apart from the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, the new ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro come with enhance touch response rate, which has been upgraded from native 300Hz to 360Hz.
It’s important to mention that the new ROG Phone 5S is supposed to replace the original ROG Phone 5
when stock depletes, while the ROG Phone 5S Pro will do the same thing for the ROG Phone 5 Pro
/Ultimate
model.
Asus hasn’t revealed when these two new gaming phones will be available on the market nor how much they will cost, but we’ll be very disappointed if the ROG Phone 5S will be priced higher than $1,000, the current value of the ROG Phone 5
.