Do iPhone 12 cases work with the iPhone 13?

First off, the iPhone 13 series buttons placement is offset lower than on the iPhone 12 models. Second, the new diagonal camera repositioning and larger sensors make the camera island different which would get in the way of the iPhone 12 case cutout edges.





< iPhone 13 case iPhone 12 case >





Third, iPhone 13 is slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 so you'd have to stretch, while the 12 Pro Max, for instance, is thinner than the 13 Pro Max, so it wouldn't fit, either.









Will my iPhone 12 Pro/Max case fit the iPhone 13 Pro/Max?





Again, no. Heck, the iPhone 13 cases aren't even compatible with the iPhone 13 Pro because of the bigger camera island, let alone the 12 models.

< iPhone 13 Pro case iPhone 13 case >





That is why Apple will gladly sell you a number of dedicated iPhone 13 series cases that are made specifically for their button and camera island peculiarities.



