Accessories Apple Articles

Do iPhone 12 cases work with the iPhone 13?

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do iPhone 12 cases work with the iPhone 13?
No, your iPhone 12 case will not fit the iPhone 13. All Apple iPhone 13, Pro, Max, and 13 mini slicone, leather, and hard cases are listed as only compatible with those phones, save for the MagSafe Wallet, which is not really a case but a tack-on. Why?

First off, the iPhone 13 series buttons placement is offset lower than on the iPhone 12 models. Second, the new diagonal camera repositioning and larger sensors make the camera island different which would get in the way of the iPhone 12 case cutout edges.


Third, iPhone 13 is slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 so you'd have to stretch, while the 12 Pro Max, for instance, is thinner than the 13 Pro Max, so it wouldn't fit, either.

Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13
Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.3 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm

Weight

6.14 oz (174 g)

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12
Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.29 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm

Weight

5.78 oz (164 g)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.07 x 0.3 inches

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm

Weight

8.47 oz (240 g)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches

160.84 x 78.09 x 7.39 mm

Weight

8.03 oz (228 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

Will my iPhone 12 Pro/Max case fit the iPhone 13 Pro/Max?


Again, no. Heck, the iPhone 13 cases aren't even compatible with the iPhone 13 Pro because of the bigger camera island, let alone the 12 models.

That is why Apple will gladly sell you a number of dedicated iPhone 13 series cases that are made specifically for their button and camera island peculiarities.

iPhone 13 Mini Silicone Case with MagSafe

$49
Buy at Apple

iPhone 13 Mini Leather Case with MagSafe

$59
Buy at Apple

iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe

$49
Buy at Apple

iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe

$59
Buy at Apple

iPhone 13 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe

$49
Buy at Apple

iPhone 13 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe

$59
Buy at Apple

iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe

$49
Buy at Apple

iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe

$59
Buy at Apple

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x

