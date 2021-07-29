iPhone 13 Pro Max - Apple’s Olympic-size mistake, but you'll still buy it

And - who doesn't use a case? Especially with such an expensive device...

"J ust a few added grams and millimeters - how is that going to make a difference? ” Yes, it’s going to. While this wouldn’t make any perceivable difference on a laptop or even a tablet, “a few added grams and millimeters” will always make a smartphone feel different. Edgy without a case on; thicker and heavier than ever with a case on.