At $100 off, the 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is definitely worth considering
The tablet delivers speedy performance, has a beautiful display, and it's a must-have at its current price. Don't hesitate!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Rocking a tablet with a huge screen undoubtedly has its advantages. For instance, you get more screen real estate for watching YouTube videos. However, tablets with large screens also tend to have bulky dimensions, making them harder to carry around. So, if you're looking for a slate you can take anywhere, you might want to go for a more compact device instead.
You definitely don’t want to miss out on this sweet opportunity. Thanks to its A17 Pro chip, our friend here packs an insane amount of firepower and can handle every task with ease, including console games like Assassin's Creed. On top of that, its 8.3-inch LCD screen delivers pleasant visuals with a 2266 x 1488 resolution. It only reaches 500 nits of brightness, though, so it may be tough to see in direct sunlight, but you shouldn’t have any issues indoors.
And guess what? One of the best small tablets on the market, the A17-powered iPad Mini, is heavily discounted on Amazon right now, making it a top pick for buyers who want a compact slate that packs a lot of punch. The 512GB version is $100 off, so you can snag one for just south of $700 instead of around $800. Act fast, though, as the deal has been live for a while and might expire soon.
All in all, the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) brings a lot to the table and is an even better buy now that it’s selling for $100 off on Amazon. So, if it fits the bill for you, tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and save with this deal while you can!
