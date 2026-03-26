One of Apple's best iPad Air models sports a discount that's just too good to resist
The iPad Air M3 is a much more affordable choice for iPadOS fans, but not for long.
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M3 power, large display, and a big discount? Sounds great to me. | Image by PhoneArena
The new iPad Air is here, but do you know what? This makes me all the more excited about its M3-powered predecessor. Offering more than enough firepower for most users, this option often goes on sale at surprisingly good discounts. Take today, for example.
Likely for a limited time (I'd assume while the Amazon Spring Sale lasts), the iPad Air M3 with a 13-inch display is down by 16%, making it a much more affordable option. This promo is available on select options, though: right now, only the 128GB variant with cellular connectivity is offered with a $150 discount.
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In case you're wondering, Amazon doesn't offer any discounts on the newer tablet with the same amount of internal storage and cellular support. At least not right now.
Plus, let's be honest: Apple didn't dramatically transform the iPad Air M4. Aside from the more powerful chipset and the addition of slightly more RAM (12GB vs 8GB), the newer option is pretty much identical in every other way. So, why go for the 2026-released device at all?
Featuring an M3 SoC, this 13-inch iPad Air can crush most Android tablets, giving you more than enough power for everyday use. It also features a premium design as well as a Liquid Retina screen. Even though the refresh rate caps at 60Hz, colors look beautiful, and the overall visual experience is more than adequate.
So, the screen is solid, and performance is spot-on. But how much battery life does the iPad Air M3 deliver? According to our in-house measurements (see our iPad Air M3 review for reference), the device can last nearly seven hours of video streaming.
Bottom line: while the iPad Air M4 is more powerful than its predecessor, I think the M3-powered option is an absolute delight right now. At $150 off for a limited time, it's definitely much harder to ignore. Grab yours and save at Amazon.
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