Affordable iPad (A16) is a real treat at its Prime Day price even after the event

In fact, the iPad 11 is probably the most powerful tablet you can get for under $280. It’s equipped with a slightly trimmed-down version of the A16 chip — check out our dedicated



In addition, the slate rocks an 11-inch LCD display with a 2360 × 1640 resolution, offering a pleasant viewing experience on the go without straining the budget. Meanwhile, its 28.93Wh battery packs enough juice for the whole day without any top-ups. As our dedicated battery tests showed, you can enjoy web browsing for over 10 hours or video streaming for more than six hours before needing to plug it in to charge.



In conclusion, the iPad 11 is a real bang for your buck, especially at $70 off. So, don’t miss out—get one now!

If you’re looking for a new budget-friendly Apple tablet, chances are you’re eyeing the 11th generation of the entry-level iPad. But even if it’s not on your radar right now, a generous $70 discount on Amazon makes this tablet a solid choice for anyone in the market for a capable device that won’t break the bank.Thanks to this price cut, you can currently get its 128GB Wi-Fi version for just under $280, which, by the way, is the same price the tablet was available at for Prime Day in October. And if that’s not enough, this is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this particular model, turning this deal into a hard-to-pass-up opportunity to upgrade your tablet game at a tempting price.