iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Affordable iPad (A16) is a real treat at its Prime Day price even after the event

The tablet delivers fast performance, offers pleasant visuals, and all that at a bargain price. Don’t miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Tablets Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding an iPad A16.
If you’re looking for a new budget-friendly Apple tablet, chances are you’re eyeing the 11th generation of the entry-level iPad. But even if it’s not on your radar right now, a generous $70 discount on Amazon makes this tablet a solid choice for anyone in the market for a capable device that won’t break the bank.

Thanks to this price cut, you can currently get its 128GB Wi-Fi version for just under $280, which, by the way, is the same price the tablet was available at for Prime Day in October. And if that’s not enough, this is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this particular model, turning this deal into a hard-to-pass-up opportunity to upgrade your tablet game at a tempting price.

iPad 11th Gen (A16): Save $70 on Amazon!

$70 off (20%)
Act fast and score the iPad 11 at its lowest price ever. The tablet is discounted by $70 and can be yours for just under $280. It's a no-brainer at this cost, so don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


In fact, the iPad 11 is probably the most powerful tablet you can get for under $280. It’s equipped with a slightly trimmed-down version of the A16 chip — check out our dedicated iPad (A16) review to learn more — which powers the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15. The result is snappy performance and enough firepower to handle most tasks and games without breaking a sweat.

In addition, the slate rocks an 11-inch LCD display with a 2360 × 1640 resolution, offering a pleasant viewing experience on the go without straining the budget. Meanwhile, its 28.93Wh battery packs enough juice for the whole day without any top-ups. As our dedicated battery tests showed, you can enjoy web browsing for over 10 hours or video streaming for more than six hours before needing to plug it in to charge.

In conclusion, the iPad 11 is a real bang for your buck, especially at $70 off. So, don’t miss out—get one now!

Affordable iPad (A16) is a real treat at its Prime Day price even after the event

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

OpenAI’s latest app racked up 1 million downloads faster than ChatGPT

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Apple may be entering a whole new subscription arena next year

by Iskra Petrova • 1

New Galaxy S26 leak adds fuel to the Exynos vs Snapdragon debate

by Iskra Petrova • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless