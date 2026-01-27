iOS 26.3 brings a new kind of location privacy – but not everyone will get it





Apple adds a new privacy feature in iOS 26.3 to further protect location data





Basically, many of you probably know that carriers have access to your data when you connect to their cell towers. The device data that is passed to the carrier for connection allows for precise user tracking. However, the Cupertino tech giant has thought of this.





There's a new "Limit precise location" feature that is going to roll out with iOS 26 .3. This feature, just like App Tracking Transparency and iCloud Private Relay, is yet another privacy-focused iPhone capability.





Apple has published a new support document detailing the feature. It is intended, as the name suggests, to hide your precise location information from carriers.





iOS 26 .3 is expected to be released to supported iPhones in February. In order for it to work, though, carriers would have to support the feature, so it may take some time for every iPhone with iOS 26 .3 to get it, depending on the carrier and your region.







At launch, the feature will be supported on the following carriers:

In the US: Boost Mobile

Germany: Telekom

In the UK: EE, BT

Thailand: AIS, True





There's another catch here too. The feature is only going to be available with iPhones and iPads sporting an Apple C-series modem. These phones are currently the iPhone Air , the iPhone 16e , and the iPad Pro with M5 (cellular).





The feature is said to expand further to more carriers and devices in 2026. However, the hardware requirement is going to stay, which means that the majority of iPhones are not getting it. However, future models, if they are sporting Apple's own modems for connectivity, may come with the feature too.





Epic feature, limited availability





Unfortunately, the iPhone 17 , 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max are not going to get this feature, even though these are almost hot-out-of-the-oven models. However, the iPhone 18 lineup may get it because it's expected that the models in the 2026 lineup are going to feature Apple's modems.





What's cool with this feature is that even if you enable it, it won't affect how Find My works, or how your apps work, or even Maps navigation. And it won't affect data shared with first responders either.

It's an epic feature overall. It gives you more control over the data you provide about your iPhone and yourself to third parties. This can also help limit government reach.





Basically, instead of showing your street address to the cell tower you're connecting with, it would give the carrier info about the neighborhood – a broader area that is more private than your exact location.





It's expected that carriers would want to opt in, because that could be something users consider when choosing a carrier.





As usual, you can expect some groups to attack the feature, potentially in court, just like with App Tracking Transparency, another Apple privacy feature that stops apps from tracking your activity to serve you relevant ads.





Bummed this feature won't come to all iPhones





I don't have an iPhone 16e or an iPhone Air , so I'm quite bummed this feature isn't coming to all iPhones that support iOS 26 .3. Still, I'm due for an upgrade anyway, and I may as well wait for the iPhone 18 Pro. Obviously not just for this one feature, but that is a big bonus in my book.





It makes sense to me why it would be available on only Apple cellular modems. I don't like it, but it does make sense.