



As it turns out, iOS 17.2.1 did more than fix a battery-draining bug. It also broke iPhone connectivity as some iOS-powered handsets that updated to iOS 17.2.1 can no longer connect with the user's cellular provider. On Apple's Support Community Discussions website (via BGR), iPhone users wrote about their recent troubles after installing iOS 17.2.1.





iPhone 15 series handsets are suffering from the dreaded "thermal issues" and are overheating once again. On a personal level, I can say that my iOS 17 .2.1, is still experiencing the great battery life it has had since iOS 17 .1 was disseminated and has not been overheating.

Here are some workaround suggestions mentioned by iPhone users on the Apple Support Community Discussions website:





Reset Network Settings: Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings .

Go to > > > > . Factory Reset: Make sure that you have backed up your iPhone recently before doing this. Follow the above directions except instead of selecting Reset Network Settings at the end, erase everything. Personally, I hate the thought of wiping my phone so do this only if you are desperate.

iOS 17 .3 beta. Since the iOS 17 .3 beta release was disseminated before iOS 17 .2.1, installing it could rid you of the connectivity bug. First, go to beta.apple.com or Settings > General > Software Update and tap on the Beta Updates box near the top of the display. Select iOS 17 Public Beta and you will receive the latest iOS 17 .3 public beta version to install.

