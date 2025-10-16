Garmin’s solar-powered Instinct 2X is $144 off — don’t miss out

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Looking for a rugged GPS watch that actually keeps up with your pace? The Instinct 2X Solar fits the bill. This model delivers infinite battery life with three hours of direct sunlight per day and provides highly accurate workout and health metrics. Even better, the model is incredibly affordable right now. Amazon has slashed it to just under $306. That’s a massive $144 discount on its original $450 price.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: now 32% off

$144 off (32%)
The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is a fantastic choice for users seeking long battery life, multiple workout features, and ultra-rugged design. And now, the wearable is also perfect for budget-conscious users. Amazon is currently letting you save a hefty 32%, making it a much more tempting choice.
Buy at Amazon

Sure, this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen. But it’s very close — the e-commerce giant only briefly launched a more attractive promo back in July. If you missed out then and don’t really want to wait for Black Friday promos to kick in, now’s a great time to treat yourself.

The Instinct 2X Solar doesn’t just pack insane battery life. It boasts military-grade durability, so it can withstand the toughest conditions. On top of that, it’s feature-rich, giving you highly accurate heart rate readings, Pulse Ox measurements, sleep insights, and more.

Like most Garmin watches, it’s also an especially good companion for workouts. With multiple built-in sports apps, you’ll always find a new way to challenge yourself. And if that doesn’t work, daily suggested workouts come in to help. 

The unit can even take the guesswork out of exploring unfamiliar locations. With the Tracback Routing feature, you can retrace your exact route all the way back to the starting point.

You get extras like recovery time estimation, which is especially helpful for those who want to reach their fitness goals without overstraining. Multi-band GPS support is also available, providing improved positioning accuracy in all settings.

Simply put, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is a rugged beast that rugged GPS watch fans should be more than happy with. While it may be a tough sell at its standard price, it’s definitely way more attractive at 32% off. If you agree, now’s your chance to save at Amazon.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
