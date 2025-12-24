Google reportedly working on a major multitasking improvement for Android
Google is improving a very useful app, in the hopes that you will finally be enticed to use it.
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Getting help from a digital assistant has changed on Android lately, and Google’s Gemini now handles the tasks that Assistant was in charge of before. But Gemini — and how it functions — isn’t perfect, especially when it comes to multitasking.
According to code found in an Android beta version, Gemini is likely going to undergo some very welcome changes in the near future. Currently, if you bring up Gemini and then dismiss it, that session does not resume if you call Gemini again.
From the changes found in the Android beta, Gemini will see two major improvements to its multitasking capabilities.
Secondly, if you minimize Gemini, it will continue working on whatever task you’ve given it. So now, if you ask it a question, you can then tap out and resume doing whatever it is you were doing before. You’ll get a notification when Gemini’s response is ready, and you can see it by tapping the floating icon.
One of the biggest reasons that consumers don’t care about smartphone AI is the fact that it can be a hassle to use for not much benefit. What Google is doing for the Gemini overlay is the best thing that it could have done: make it less cumbersome to access and interact with.
With a more intuitive user interface, more and more people will begin using it. I, personally, never used Assistant, as it was just too inaccurate most of the time. Gemini, however, I do use every now and then. And that’s all Google needs from the masses to get them hooked.
Fortunately, Google is reportedly hard at work making the user experience a whole lot better.
A better Gemini overlay
According to code found in an Android beta version, Gemini is likely going to undergo some very welcome changes in the near future. Currently, if you bring up Gemini and then dismiss it, that session does not resume if you call Gemini again.
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You also need to keep the Gemini overlay open for it to keep working. Backing out means whatever Gemini was working on is gone, unless you go digging through the chat history via the Gemini app itself. Google is changing both of these inconveniences.
Do you use Google Gemini on Android?
Yes, all the time!
43.51%
Yes, every now and then
33.77%
No, I don't like using it
16.88%
No, but only because its inconvenient
5.84%
Improved multitasking on Android
The new Gemini overlay in action. | Video credit — Android Authority
From the changes found in the Android beta, Gemini will see two major improvements to its multitasking capabilities.
For starters, backing out of the overlay will no longer end that session. Instead, Gemini will get minimized, and a small floating icon will appear at the bottom, which you can tap to open up the overlay again. Doing so will take you back to the same session that you were on before, instead of starting a new one.
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Once you’re actually done with Gemini, you can swipe back to close the overlay.
AI for the masses
One of the biggest reasons that consumers don’t care about smartphone AI is the fact that it can be a hassle to use for not much benefit. What Google is doing for the Gemini overlay is the best thing that it could have done: make it less cumbersome to access and interact with.
With a more intuitive user interface, more and more people will begin using it. I, personally, never used Assistant, as it was just too inaccurate most of the time. Gemini, however, I do use every now and then. And that’s all Google needs from the masses to get them hooked.
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