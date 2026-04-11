Images of Huawei’s new iPhone Ultra competitor show a new era of foldable flagships is upon us
Huawei's answer to the iPhone Ultra looks like a massive tablet.
0comments
Is the iPhone Ultra ushering in a new era of foldable smartphones? | Image by Instant Digital
More design images of the upcoming new wide-folding flagship smartphone from Huawei have come out. Different from the Huawei Pura X2 that is also being prepared for launch, these images show how Apple’s iPhone Ultra is ushering in an entirely new era of foldable smartphones.
While the iPhone Ultra might share similarities with the Huawei Pura X, the Chinese tech giant is now working on two different Pura phones according to reports. One is the Pura X2 (tentative name) which will succeed the very successful Huawei Pura X.
According to a new report (translated source), Huawei’s new Pura Wide Fold (also a tentative name) is a massive device. Its inner display is reportedly 7.5 inches across, which is much larger than the 6.3-inch display of the Pura X, while just ever so slightly smaller than the reported 7.8 inches of the foldable iPhone.
For comparison, the Pura X has a punch-hole camera in the center of one edge of its inner display, as it was designed to be primarily used upright.
Shortly after details of the iPhone Ultra leaked, reports came out about both Huawei and Samsung working on similar phones, just in case this form factor takes off.
The success of the Pura X in its domestic market, especially when you consider the main reason for that success, seems to indicate that the iPhone Ultra and similar phones will also sell extremely well.
More and more evidence keeps coming out that seems to suggest that this form factor will be very popular. If it is, today’s traditional foldable smartphones might go extinct or become a less popular item for a small subset of the consumer base.
I’m still not completely sold on the idea, mainly because of the smaller external display, but I’m still excited to see how the rest of the world feels about these new phones.
This isn’t the Huawei Pura X2
While the iPhone Ultra might share similarities with the Huawei Pura X, the Chinese tech giant is now working on two different Pura phones according to reports. One is the Pura X2 (tentative name) which will succeed the very successful Huawei Pura X.
Recommended For You
The second is a new wide-folding phone like the iPhone Ultra and the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, designed to be used in landscape mode with a much larger inner display.
Say hello to the Pura Wide Fold
The Huawei Pura Wide Fold will be 7.5 inches across when unfolded. | Images by Instant Digital
According to a new report (translated source), Huawei’s new Pura Wide Fold (also a tentative name) is a massive device. Its inner display is reportedly 7.5 inches across, which is much larger than the 6.3-inch display of the Pura X, while just ever so slightly smaller than the reported 7.8 inches of the foldable iPhone.
Recommended For You
It also features a punch-hole camera on the front display as is expected on Apple and Samsung’s upcoming wide-folding phones. In addition, it also has a punch-hole camera in a corner of the main display, also like the iPhone Ultra.
For comparison, the Pura X has a punch-hole camera in the center of one edge of its inner display, as it was designed to be primarily used upright.
A new era of foldables?
Shortly after details of the iPhone Ultra leaked, reports came out about both Huawei and Samsung working on similar phones, just in case this form factor takes off.
The success of the Pura X in its domestic market, especially when you consider the main reason for that success, seems to indicate that the iPhone Ultra and similar phones will also sell extremely well.
Why do you think the Huawei Pura X has sold so well in China?
I mean, it can’t hurt
More and more evidence keeps coming out that seems to suggest that this form factor will be very popular. If it is, today’s traditional foldable smartphones might go extinct or become a less popular item for a small subset of the consumer base.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: