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Images of Huawei’s new iPhone Ultra competitor show a new era of foldable flagships is upon us

Huawei's answer to the iPhone Ultra looks like a massive tablet.

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Leaked image of Huawei Pura Wide Fold
Is the iPhone Ultra ushering in a new era of foldable smartphones? | Image by Instant Digital
More design images of the upcoming new wide-folding flagship smartphone from Huawei have come out. Different from the Huawei Pura X2 that is also being prepared for launch, these images show how Apple’s iPhone Ultra is ushering in an entirely new era of foldable smartphones.

This isn’t the Huawei Pura X2


While the iPhone Ultra might share similarities with the Huawei Pura X, the Chinese tech giant is now working on two different Pura phones according to reports. One is the Pura X2 (tentative name) which will succeed the very successful Huawei Pura X.

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The second is a new wide-folding phone like the iPhone Ultra and the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, designed to be used in landscape mode with a much larger inner display.

Say hello to the Pura Wide Fold




According to a new report (translated source), Huawei’s new Pura Wide Fold (also a tentative name) is a massive device. Its inner display is reportedly 7.5 inches across, which is much larger than the 6.3-inch display of the Pura X, while just ever so slightly smaller than the reported 7.8 inches of the foldable iPhone.

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It also features a punch-hole camera on the front display as is expected on Apple and Samsung’s upcoming wide-folding phones. In addition, it also has a punch-hole camera in a corner of the main display, also like the iPhone Ultra.

For comparison, the Pura X has a punch-hole camera in the center of one edge of its inner display, as it was designed to be primarily used upright.

A new era of foldables?


Shortly after details of the iPhone Ultra leaked, reports came out about both Huawei and Samsung working on similar phones, just in case this form factor takes off.

The success of the Pura X in its domestic market, especially when you consider the main reason for that success, seems to indicate that the iPhone Ultra and similar phones will also sell extremely well.

Why do you think the Huawei Pura X has sold so well in China?
5 Votes


I mean, it can’t hurt


More and more evidence keeps coming out that seems to suggest that this form factor will be very popular. If it is, today’s traditional foldable smartphones might go extinct or become a less popular item for a small subset of the consumer base.

I’m still not completely sold on the idea, mainly because of the smaller external display, but I’m still excited to see how the rest of the world feels about these new phones.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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