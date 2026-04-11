The iPhone Ultra has a success story in the phone it was inspired from
Will the iPhone Ultra be a success? The popularity of the phone it was inspired from indicates yes.
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The iPhone Ultra will probably fly off of shelves this year. | Image by Talks Tech Newz
After years of speculation and rumors, Apple is finally entering the foldable smartphone market this year with the new iPhone Ultra. However, this foldable iPhone doesn’t look like your standard folding phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, prompting Samsung to begin work on a Galaxy Z Wide Fold as well.
According to a report (translated source), the Huawei Pura X is leading the foldable smartphone sales in its domestic market, China. Other foldable offerings, including the exclusive Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE that came to certain markets before the Fold 7, are reportedly falling behind.
The Huawei Pura X, according to the report, is so popular in China — the market where Huawei primarily operates — because of its form factor. Huawei’s extraordinary foldable is shorter than other foldable phones when closed but a lot wider when it is unfolded.
Consumers apparently like this layout more than the design of other foldable flagships because it allows for a larger viewing experience when watching movies or videos. The aspect ratio of the wider inner display means less massive black bars on the top and bottom and more actual viewable content.
In the sales figures of the Huawei Pura X might lie foreshadowing for the success of the upcoming iPhone Ultra. If this form factor also takes off across the rest of the world, Samsung is going to be very happy that it got in early and made the right bet with the Galaxy Z Wide Fold.
Change is difficult to adapt to. I, personally, still find the design a bit odd, especially because the shorter external display doesn’t appeal to me.
But I can definitely understand why the Pura X is so popular in China. And if the iPhone Ultra also sells extremely well for the same reason, I would not be surprised in the slightest.
But will such a form factor even take off? The success of the Huawei Pura X, which the iPhone Ultra heavily resembles, and the reason for said success seem to indicate yes.
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Huawei Pura X is very popular
According to a report (translated source), the Huawei Pura X is leading the foldable smartphone sales in its domestic market, China. Other foldable offerings, including the exclusive Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE that came to certain markets before the Fold 7, are reportedly falling behind.
In fact, Samsung is pulling out of the Chinese home appliance market as domestic manufacturers take over. But support for local products or competitive pricing are not the reasons for the success of the Pura X.
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A design that makes sense
This is a much better aspect ratio for binging Netflix shows. | Image by Ben Geskin
The Huawei Pura X, according to the report, is so popular in China — the market where Huawei primarily operates — because of its form factor. Huawei’s extraordinary foldable is shorter than other foldable phones when closed but a lot wider when it is unfolded.
Consumers apparently like this layout more than the design of other foldable flagships because it allows for a larger viewing experience when watching movies or videos. The aspect ratio of the wider inner display means less massive black bars on the top and bottom and more actual viewable content.
A success story for the iPhone Ultra
In the sales figures of the Huawei Pura X might lie foreshadowing for the success of the upcoming iPhone Ultra. If this form factor also takes off across the rest of the world, Samsung is going to be very happy that it got in early and made the right bet with the Galaxy Z Wide Fold.
Why do you think the iPhone Ultra will be a success?
I think it might just succeed
Change is difficult to adapt to. I, personally, still find the design a bit odd, especially because the shorter external display doesn’t appeal to me.
But I can definitely understand why the Pura X is so popular in China. And if the iPhone Ultra also sells extremely well for the same reason, I would not be surprised in the slightest.
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