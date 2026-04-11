Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The iPhone Ultra has a success story in the phone it was inspired from

Will the iPhone Ultra be a success? The popularity of the phone it was inspired from indicates yes.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Huawei Display iPhone
Realistic render of the iPhone Ultra
The iPhone Ultra will probably fly off of shelves this year. | Image by Talks Tech Newz
After years of speculation and rumors, Apple is finally entering the foldable smartphone market this year with the new iPhone Ultra. However, this foldable iPhone doesn’t look like your standard folding phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, prompting Samsung to begin work on a Galaxy Z Wide Fold as well.

But will such a form factor even take off? The success of the Huawei Pura X, which the iPhone Ultra heavily resembles, and the reason for said success seem to indicate yes.

Recommended For You

Huawei Pura X is very popular


According to a report (translated source), the Huawei Pura X is leading the foldable smartphone sales in its domestic market, China. Other foldable offerings, including the exclusive Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE that came to certain markets before the Fold 7, are reportedly falling behind.

In fact, Samsung is pulling out of the Chinese home appliance market as domestic manufacturers take over. But support for local products or competitive pricing are not the reasons for the success of the Pura X.

Recommended For You

A design that makes sense




The Huawei Pura X, according to the report, is so popular in China — the market where Huawei primarily operates — because of its form factor. Huawei’s extraordinary foldable is shorter than other foldable phones when closed but a lot wider when it is unfolded.

Consumers apparently like this layout more than the design of other foldable flagships because it allows for a larger viewing experience when watching movies or videos. The aspect ratio of the wider inner display means less massive black bars on the top and bottom and more actual viewable content.

A success story for the iPhone Ultra


In the sales figures of the Huawei Pura X might lie foreshadowing for the success of the upcoming iPhone Ultra. If this form factor also takes off across the rest of the world, Samsung is going to be very happy that it got in early and made the right bet with the Galaxy Z Wide Fold.

Why do you think the iPhone Ultra will be a success?
2 Votes


I think it might just succeed


Change is difficult to adapt to. I, personally, still find the design a bit odd, especially because the shorter external display doesn’t appeal to me.

But I can definitely understand why the Pura X is so popular in China. And if the iPhone Ultra also sells extremely well for the same reason, I would not be surprised in the slightest.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Google owes Android users $135 million, and you can now claim your cut
Google owes Android users $135 million, and you can now claim your cut
New iPhone Ultra renders, battery capacity, and thickness details leaked
New iPhone Ultra renders, battery capacity, and thickness details leaked
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Latest News
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in