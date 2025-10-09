If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone



Downdetector’s data shows reports skyrocketed right around midnight ET, peaking at 1,244 complaints, before quickly dropping off as the network came back online.



Most users – around 51% – reported issues with their phones, while another 32% said their 5G home internet was affected. Whatever caused it, Verizon seems to have fixed the problem fast, as everything looks stable now.



The biggest carrier in the US felt the ripple

As the largest mobile and broadband provider in the US, Verizon serves over 146 million wireless connections. So, when something like this happens, it can impact both homes and businesses across the country.



Luckily, because the outage happened overnight, the effect was likely minimal. And when you think about it, a few hundred reports out of millions of users isn’t exactly catastrophic.



Outages happen – even to the biggest carriers

Even the biggest networks have off days. Just recently,



These types of issues can stem from a lot of things – software bugs, bad updates, or mistakes in complex network configurations. Sometimes, physical damage like fiber cuts from construction, power outages, or even severe weather can also bring service down. Cyberattacks are rare but not impossible, too.



Whatever the cause this time, it’s clear Verizon managed to get things under control quickly – and for now, everything’s running smoothly again.



We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.

As the largest mobile and broadband provider in the US, Verizon serves over 146 million wireless connections. So, when something like this happens, it can impact both homes and businesses across the country. Luckily, because the outage happened overnight, the effect was likely minimal. And when you think about it, a few hundred reports out of millions of users isn't exactly catastrophic. Even the biggest networks have off days. Just recently, T-Mobile had an outage of its own, and a few weeks before that, AT&T customers ran into similar problems. These types of issues can stem from a lot of things – software bugs, bad updates, or mistakes in complex network configurations. Sometimes, physical damage like fiber cuts from construction, power outages, or even severe weather can also bring service down. Cyberattacks are rare but not impossible, too. Whatever the cause this time, it's clear Verizon managed to get things under control quickly – and for now, everything's running smoothly again.