$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

If you dislike AI, you’ll hate what might be happening to Google Chrome soon

Your Google Chrome might soon be AI first, with natural search results taking a backseat.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google logo in front of blurred outdoors background
Google has been in a precarious situation for quite a while, as the company might just be forced to sell off its super popular Chrome browser soon. To get ahead of the competition, Perplexity AI has made a whopping $34.5 billion offer for Chrome, in a move that makes it all too clear what the company’s next focus is.

Perplexity AI already has a browser of its own named Comet, but you may never have heard of it. That’s because, unfortunately for AI companies, most users still find modern Artificial Intelligence more of a nuisance that they’d rather avoid. Perplexity’s mouthwatering bid for Google Chrome is its attempt to propel itself in front of the eyes of the mainstream consumer base.

Would you use Chrome if Perplexity bought it?

Vote View Result


The AI company also says that it will not make any major changes to Chrome, as it wants users to still feel like the browser is what they’re familiar with. Perplexity isn’t the only AI-focused company that’s considering buying Chrome: OpenAI is thinking of doing the same, with similar motives in mind.

There is also contention over how much Chrome should actually be sold for if Google decides to take one of these companies up on their offer. One analyst said that the bid “vastly undervalues” the browser, while industry insider Mark Gurman believes that Chrome is worthless without its user base.

Google Chrome may be about to change forever. | Image credit — PhoneArena - If you dislike AI, you’ll hate what might be happening to Google Chrome soon
Google Chrome may be about to change forever. | Image credit — PhoneArena


Of course, the biggest problem with Perplexity or OpenAI acquiring Chrome is the fact that most people just don’t like having to use AI. Perplexity might make the assistance of AI optional at first, but how many people would want to stick around for when that doesn’t remain a choice anymore?

A Chrome browser owned by OpenAI or Perplexity seems to me like it would become very unpopular, very fast. Fortunately, for now at least, you might be safe for a while longer. Google plans to appeal the ruling which will force it to sell its iconic browser, and even if that doesn’t go through, it will slightly delay the process.

In the end, however, Chrome is absolutely going to see massive changes to how it works pretty soon.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless