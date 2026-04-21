I didn't think Android could out-notify iPhone any harder, then I saw this

Android 17

Android 17

Why this is a big deal for everyday users

What frustrates you most about iOS notifications right now? I can't customize them per contact like on Android Focus modes are too much work to set up properly Everything either pings loudly or stays totally silent Honestly, they've been fine for me the way they are Vote 0 Votes

Apple has had the time, but just hasn't done it









Meanwhile, Google is quietly adding a Highlight & Alert toggle that surfaces the texts that actually matter above a sea of Shorts notifications and Slack pings.



This is a gap that's getting harder to ignore

I've been using a



And because the feature is showing up in One UI 9 code too, this wouldn't be a Pixel exclusive that only a handful of Android users ever see. If it rolls out broadly, it could be one of those quiet quality-of-life features that nudges people to consider switching the next time they upgrade.



Apple still has time to catch up, of course. It should be noted that iOS 27 is still months away, and a per-contact notification system shouldn't be rocket science to build. Focus modes are clever in theory, but setting them up is a bit of a chore in practice, and they don't give you the per-contact granularity that this Android feature seems to offer. In day-to-day use, that's a meaningful difference.Meanwhile, Google is quietly adding a Highlight & Alert toggle that surfaces the texts that actually matter above a sea of Shorts notifications and Slack pings.I've been using a Nothing Phone (4a) Pro as my daily driver recently, and even today, the difference in notification flexibility between it and my iPhone Air is pretty clear. Notification Rules would widen that difference in a way even casual users would notice.And because the feature is showing up in One UI 9 code too, this wouldn't be a Pixel exclusive that only a handful of Android users ever see. If it rolls out broadly, it could be one of those quiet quality-of-life features that nudges people to consider switching the next time they upgrade.Apple still has time to catch up, of course. It should be noted that iOS 27 is still months away, and a per-contact notification system shouldn't be rocket science to build.





But based on how slowly Cupertino has moved on every other "catch up with Android" project (RCS, we're still looking at you), I'm not holding my breath for it.



Android already handles notifications better than iOS, and honestly, that's not really up for debate at this point. Notification Channels, Notification Cooldown, Modes, and the newer Notification Organizer give you a surprising amount of control if you know where to look. Notification Rules would stretch that control a lot further.The per-contact piece is what really stands out to me. Telling your phone that your mom's texts always get a sound while your work group chat gets silently bundled is the kind of thing most people would actually use. It's practical in a way that a lot of power user features aren't.I'll say this plainly: Apple's notification setup still feels like it was designed for someone who gets five texts a day.