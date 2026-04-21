I didn't think Android could out-notify iPhone any harder, then I saw this
Android 17 is quietly cooking up something Apple should have shipped years ago.
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Android 17. | Image by PhoneArena
Notifications are one of those things you don't really think about until they start driving you crazy. Android has quietly built a pretty solid system for managing them over the years, and a new feature spotted in Android 17's code suggests Google isn't done yet. It also looks like the gap between Android and iOS in this area is about to get harder to overlook.
Code strings inside the Android 17 Beta 3 point to a feature called Notification Rules, according to a new report that builds on an earlier code analysis. You'd be able to pick specific apps, or even specific contacts, and apply one of five actions to them: Silence, Block, Silence & Bundle, Highlight, and Highlight & Alert.
Android already handles notifications better than iOS, and honestly, that's not really up for debate at this point. Notification Channels, Notification Cooldown, Modes, and the newer Notification Organizer give you a surprising amount of control if you know where to look. Notification Rules would stretch that control a lot further.
The per-contact piece is what really stands out to me. Telling your phone that your mom's texts always get a sound while your work group chat gets silently bundled is the kind of thing most people would actually use. It's practical in a way that a lot of power user features aren't.
I'll say this plainly: Apple's notification setup still feels like it was designed for someone who gets five texts a day.
What Google is quietly building into Android 17
Code strings inside the Android 17 Beta 3 point to a feature called Notification Rules, according to a new report that builds on an earlier code analysis. You'd be able to pick specific apps, or even specific contacts, and apply one of five actions to them: Silence, Block, Silence & Bundle, Highlight, and Highlight & Alert.
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The same strings reportedly showed up in leaked One UI 9 builds, which is a good sign this probably won't end up being a Pixel-only perk. Google hasn't officially confirmed the feature for the stable release of Android 17 yet, so there's a real chance it could slip to a later version. Still, the fact that it's already in beta code and leaked Samsung builds tells you the work is pretty far along.
iOS notifications are messy. | Image by PhoneArena
Why this is a big deal for everyday users
Android already handles notifications better than iOS, and honestly, that's not really up for debate at this point. Notification Channels, Notification Cooldown, Modes, and the newer Notification Organizer give you a surprising amount of control if you know where to look. Notification Rules would stretch that control a lot further.
The per-contact piece is what really stands out to me. Telling your phone that your mom's texts always get a sound while your work group chat gets silently bundled is the kind of thing most people would actually use. It's practical in a way that a lot of power user features aren't.
What frustrates you most about iOS notifications right now?
Apple has had the time, but just hasn't done it
I'll say this plainly: Apple's notification setup still feels like it was designed for someone who gets five texts a day.
Focus modes are clever in theory, but setting them up is a bit of a chore in practice, and they don't give you the per-contact granularity that this Android feature seems to offer. In day-to-day use, that's a meaningful difference.
Meanwhile, Google is quietly adding a Highlight & Alert toggle that surfaces the texts that actually matter above a sea of Shorts notifications and Slack pings.
I've been using a Nothing Phone (4a) Pro as my daily driver recently, and even today, the difference in notification flexibility between it and my iPhone Air is pretty clear. Notification Rules would widen that difference in a way even casual users would notice.
And because the feature is showing up in One UI 9 code too, this wouldn't be a Pixel exclusive that only a handful of Android users ever see. If it rolls out broadly, it could be one of those quiet quality-of-life features that nudges people to consider switching the next time they upgrade.
Meanwhile, Google is quietly adding a Highlight & Alert toggle that surfaces the texts that actually matter above a sea of Shorts notifications and Slack pings.
This is a gap that's getting harder to ignore
I've been using a Nothing Phone (4a) Pro as my daily driver recently, and even today, the difference in notification flexibility between it and my iPhone Air is pretty clear. Notification Rules would widen that difference in a way even casual users would notice.
And because the feature is showing up in One UI 9 code too, this wouldn't be a Pixel exclusive that only a handful of Android users ever see. If it rolls out broadly, it could be one of those quiet quality-of-life features that nudges people to consider switching the next time they upgrade.
Apple still has time to catch up, of course. It should be noted that iOS 27 is still months away, and a per-contact notification system shouldn't be rocket science to build.
But based on how slowly Cupertino has moved on every other "catch up with Android" project (RCS, we're still looking at you), I'm not holding my breath for it.
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