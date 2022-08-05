 The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory - PhoneArena
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory

Samsung Android Wearables
1
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
Well, that just happened. By "that", of course, we mean the pre-August 10 Unpacked leak to end all leaks preceding the official announcement of Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Every single one of these unreleased devices has been thoroughly detailed already... a number of times by one reputable source or another (or ten), but only legendary Twitter leaker and occasional 91mobiles partner Evan Blass could have brought all products together for an "ultimate" photoshoot... or five.

Photoshoot is perhaps not the most accurate way to describe the promotional images you're about to admire, but it really doesn't get more official and clearer than these super-high-quality product depictions in all colors and angles.

Galaxy (Z) Fold 4


Whether this absolute beast of a foldable phone will drop the "Z" from its official global branding or not, its three paint jobs and key specs are virtually etched in stone, including familiar-sounding 7.6 and 6.2-inch displays, a new state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, up to a mind-blowing 1TB of speedy storage, 4,400mAh battery capacity, 25W fast charging support, and a vastly upgraded triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary shooter.


Strictly speaking from an external design standpoint, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn't look like a radically transformed device at first glance, although a number of subtle changes discussed extensively in past reports could make a world of difference for Z Fold 3 owners interested in a quick upgrade.

By no means affordable, the Fold 4 will be available at a cool launch discount if you remember to make a reservation before actual pre-orders kick off, not to mention how much you'll undoubtedly be able to save right off the bat with a trade-in.

Galaxy (Z) Flip 4


If you're familiar with Samsung's soon-to-be-expanded Bespoke program and if you caught the company's slip-up last week, you already know there was no way for Evan Blass to leak all of the Flip 4's upcoming color combos.


What we're looking at here are the four main options, each more eye-catching than the other... despite sporting a significantly thicker profile than the Z Flip 3. That's not necessarily a bad thing, mind you, possibly contributing to a sturdier frame and definitely signaling the presence of a larger 3,700mAh battery under the hood.

The rest of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs and features may go largely unchanged, apart of course from the chipset and a slightly bigger cover display.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro


In lack of a rotating bezel, Samsung's premium Apple Watch Series 8 alternative this fall will reportedly rely on stellar battery life and a fairly reasonable price point to draw a crowd.


That... actually doesn't sound like a bad plan at all, but it obviously remains to be seen just how bothered potential buyers will be by the chunky body of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro arguably making this look considerably less elegant than last year's bezelicious Watch 4 Classic.

Galaxy Watch 5


For a sporty wearable device with a budget-friendly price tag almost certainly attached to its name, the "regular" Galaxy Watch 5 sure looks pretty sleek in six different versions, and according to some additional promotional material leaked today, you'll even get a nice BOGO deal during its pre-order period.


Samsung's buy-one-get-one-free promotion (with new lines and monthly installments on eligible carriers) will probably not cancel the store credit you can claim by reserving any of the upcoming Galaxy products through August 10 and then making a purchase of your choice.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro


Three color options, one pretty familiar design borrowing elements from both the Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro, cutting-edge active noise cancellation, improved overall audio quality (allegedly), and more or less the same winning battery life as the two aforementioned products. What more could you hope to see in a top-shelf AirPods Pro alternative?


Well, a lower starting price would certainly be nice, but that's probably where bundle deals and outright discounts will come in shortly after the commercial release of the Buds 2 Pro.
