The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory





Every single one of these unreleased devices has been thoroughly detailed already... a number of times by one reputable source or another (or ten), but only legendary Twitter leaker and occasional 91mobiles partner Evan Blass could have brought all products together for an "ultimate" photoshoot... or five.





Photoshoot is perhaps not the most accurate way to describe the promotional images you're about to admire, but it really doesn't get more official and clearer than these super-high-quality product depictions in all colors and angles.

Galaxy (Z) Fold 4













By no means affordable , the Fold 4 will be available at a cool launch discount if you remember to make a reservation before actual pre-orders kick off, not to mention how much you'll undoubtedly be able to save right off the bat with a trade-in.

Galaxy (Z) Flip 4













What we're looking at here are the four main options, each more eye-catching than the other... despite sporting a significantly thicker profile than the Z Flip 3. That's not necessarily a bad thing, mind you, possibly contributing to a sturdier frame and definitely signaling the presence of a larger 3,700mAh battery under the hood.

The rest of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs and features may go largely unchanged, apart of course from the chipset and a slightly bigger cover display.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro













That... actually doesn't sound like a bad plan at all, but it obviously remains to be seen just how bothered potential buyers will be by the chunky body of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro arguably making this look considerably less elegant than last year's bezelicious Watch 4 Classic

Galaxy Watch 5





For a sporty wearable device with a budget-friendly price tag almost certainly attached to its name, the "regular" Galaxy Watch 5 sure looks pretty sleek in six different versions, and according to some additional promotional material leaked today, you'll even get a nice BOGO deal during its pre-order period.









Samsung's buy-one-get-one-free promotion (with new lines and monthly installments on eligible carriers) will probably not cancel the store credit you can claim by reserving any of the upcoming Galaxy products through August 10 and then making a purchase of your choice.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro





Three color options, one pretty familiar design borrowing elements from both the Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro , cutting-edge active noise cancellation, improved overall audio quality (allegedly), and more or less the same winning battery life as the two aforementioned products. What more could you hope to see in a top-shelf AirPods Pro alternative?







