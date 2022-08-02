 Samsung might have a less convoluted name for its next foldable range - PhoneArena
Samsung might have a less convoluted name for its next foldable range

Samsung might have a less convoluted name for its next foldable phones
Although the names 'Galaxy Z Fold 4' and 'Flip 4' are not complicated per se, and roll off the tongue easier than, say, 'Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1', they are still quite a mouthful and a new rumor says that Samsung is planning to drop the letter Z.

The OG Flip was the first to feature the Z moniker. At that time, the company said:

With the Z Series, we are adopting a new naming convention for our foldable portfolio that shows our commitment to expanding the category to offer a variety of experiences. We chose ‘Z’ for this series because it intuitively communicates the idea of a fold while delivering a dynamic, youthful feel."

That doesn't make it any clearer why Samsung went for Z, as the letter V may have been more fitting. Samsung seems to have realized that though, and will now be using the greater than symbol (>) for the unique form factor of its foldable phones. The symbol will likely not be included in the branding.

Leaker SnoopyTech says that the company's forthcoming foldable phones will not have the letter Z and will simply be called the Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4. Samsung has apparently decided to do that because, for some unknown reason, the letter Z has become the symbol of war for Russia and has been hand-painted on the country's tanks and trucks that are in Ukraine. The state network RT even sold Z merchandise like T-shirts and hoodies to show support for troops.


In late March, the company removed the Z moniker from the name of its foldable phones in some European nations such as Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia and although no official statement was given, it was speculated at that time that the Z branding was removed because the letter had started to represent the conflict.

Samsung suspended shipments of smartphones to Russia in March.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will officially be revealed on August 10. We also expect to see the company's Galaxy Watch 5 duo and Buds 2 Pro at the event. You don't have to wait until then to reserve the devices though and pre-order reservations will also net you some freebies.

