Samsung might have a less convoluted name for its next foldable range





The OG Flip was the first to feature the Z moniker. At that time, the company said









That doesn't make it any clearer why Samsung went for Z, as the letter V may have been more fitting. Samsung seems to have realized that though, and will now be using the greater than symbol (>) for the unique form factor of its foldable phones. The symbol will likely not be included in the branding.





Leaker SnoopyTech says that the company's forthcoming foldable phones will not have the letter Z and will simply be called the Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4. Samsung has apparently decided to do that because, for some unknown reason, the letter Z has become the symbol of war for Russia and has been hand-painted on the country's tanks and trucks that are in Ukraine. The state network RT even sold Z merchandise like T-shirts and hoodies to show support for troops.









In late March, the company removed the Z moniker from the name of its foldable phones in some European nations such as Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia and although no official statement was given, it was speculated at that time that the Z branding was removed because the letter had started to represent the conflict.





Samsung suspended shipments of smartphones to Russia in March.









