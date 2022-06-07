Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera: Everything we know so far
Samsung is said to be working on several camera upgrades for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is expected to arrive alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 sometime during the company’s annual August Unpacked event.
The cameras found on the current Galaxy Z Fold 3 can produce satisfying results, comparable with other flagships on the market. That being said, there is still quite a bit of room for improvement.
The latest rumor points at the Galaxy Z Fold 4 getting a 50MP main camera, at least according to reputable leaker Ice Universe. For comparison, the Z Fold 3 has a 12MP main camera, so the jump here, at least in megapixel count, is quite big. However, it is possible that the new Fold might use pixel binning for the default shooting mode.
Looks-wise, there are also leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 that point at a similar triple camera array design to that on the S22 Ultra, i.e. no camera island whatsoever with each snapper sticking out of the back.
A 12MP 3x telephoto camera is also said to accompany the new Galaxy Z Fold. Ice Universe claims it would be the best 3x telephoto unit from Samsung yet, even better than the one found on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Don’t expect to see any periscope 10x telephoto cameras, though — that is definitely too large of a module to put inside the Z Fold 4.
Unfortunately, we don’t know much yet about Z Fold 4’s telephoto camera, besides that it might come with 12MP. There is a good chance that Samsung would use the same one that the predecessor is rocking, be it to achieve the rumored lower price tag or some other reason.
The rumor says that both selfie cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be under their respective screens — internal and cover screen — whereas, previously, it was only the internal one. This could mean that Samsung is now happy enough with the under-display camera tech to use it on both front-facing cameras, hinting at quality and performance improvements.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 would very likely come with a triple camera array on the back and two front-facing cameras — one on the inner display and another on the cover display.
Here is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera system and its rumored megapixels:
There is currently nothing about the megapixel count for the two selfie cameras. We will update this article as soon as new information comes to light.
As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is rumored to come with the best 3x telephoto camera that Samsung has ever put inside its phones. That means that it would also be better than the one found on the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra, but take this information with a grain of salt for now, as details like the aperture or pixel size are lacking at this point.
Samsung is bumping up the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s main camera pixel count, but it could very well come with more improvements than just having more pixels. For example, pixel binning can be applied where several pixels act as a single larger one to capture more light. In other words, we could see improved low-light performance on the new Fold too, especially with the new Snapdragon Gen 8 Gen 1 Plus, which can help on the software side of things.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 had only one under-display selfie camera, and it did not offer much when it came to picture quality. The Z Fold 4 is said to come with two under-display front-facing shooters, implying that Samsung now feels comfortable enough with the tech’s progress to adopt it on both. There is a good possibility that the new Z Fold from Samsung will be capable of better selfies and video calls.
How many cameras does the new Galaxy Z Fold have?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 would very likely come with a triple camera array on the back and two front-facing cameras — one on the inner display and another on the cover display.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera: How many megapixels will it be?
Here is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera system and its rumored megapixels:
- Main camera – 50MP
- 3x telephoto camera – 12MP
- Ultra-wide camera – 12MP
There is currently nothing about the megapixel count for the two selfie cameras. We will update this article as soon as new information comes to light.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera upgrades:
Upgraded 3x telephoto zoom camera
As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is rumored to come with the best 3x telephoto camera that Samsung has ever put inside its phones. That means that it would also be better than the one found on the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra, but take this information with a grain of salt for now, as details like the aperture or pixel size are lacking at this point.
Brand new 50MP sensor for the main camera
Samsung is bumping up the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s main camera pixel count, but it could very well come with more improvements than just having more pixels. For example, pixel binning can be applied where several pixels act as a single larger one to capture more light. In other words, we could see improved low-light performance on the new Fold too, especially with the new Snapdragon Gen 8 Gen 1 Plus, which can help on the software side of things.
New, supposedly improved under-display selfie cameras
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 had only one under-display selfie camera, and it did not offer much when it came to picture quality. The Z Fold 4 is said to come with two under-display front-facing shooters, implying that Samsung now feels comfortable enough with the tech’s progress to adopt it on both. There is a good possibility that the new Z Fold from Samsung will be capable of better selfies and video calls.
