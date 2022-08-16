 The taskbar on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could also come to older Z Folds - PhoneArena
The taskbar on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could also come to older Z Folds

Samsung
The taskbar on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could also come to older Z Folds
It has been almost a week since Samsung revealed its two newest foldables - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. And while most reviews have focused on just how impressive the hardware of these two smartphones truly is, one department in which they are both lacking is software.

This applies more so to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 than to its smaller brother. The Fold aims to fulfil a very ambitious purpose - to be a 2-in-1 smartphone/tablet device. Its success in this regard depends much more on software than one would expect.

Admittedly, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has made some progress in that department. The foldable comes equipped with Android 12L, an operating system tailored specifically by Google for foldables and tablets. One of the biggest highlights of the Z Fold 4’s software is the taskbar.

The latter enables easy access to up to eight app shortcuts in addition to recently used apps. Hence, the taskbar facilitates multitasking, one of the biggest perks that come with a foldable smartphone like the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

It now appears that the taskbar will not be an exclusive feature of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. According to an insider source, Samsung will likely be introducing it to older Galaxy Z Fold models as well. This information was first covered by Sammobile in a dedicated article.

Whether the taskbar is a truly useful feature, or simply an interesting gimmick remains to be seen. It is, however, a step in the right direction - a way of widening the gap between the foldable and non-foldable software experience by making the most out of the foldable form factor.

Thus, we are glad to see more foldable users gaining access to it. Speaking of prospective foldable users…

