 New pre-Unpacked report suggests Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will get a very 'Pro' price - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

New pre-Unpacked report suggests Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will get a very 'Pro' price

Accessories Samsung Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
New pre-Unpacked report suggests Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will get a very 'Pro' price
Pictured in several different colors a few weeks back, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (previously expected to be called Buds Pro 2) are probably the most mysterious product scheduled to be unveiled at Samsung's next big Unpacked event on August 10 in terms of new features and upgrades over the existing Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds 2.

That being said, there are now two (equally reliable) sources hinting at a higher price tag for these bad boys than both aforementioned forerunners, which clearly means something will be vastly improved.

Reserve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 right now


Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung Credit, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors.
Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Reserve the next Galaxy and get $200 off in Samsung credits as well as some exclusive offers.
Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung credits, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors.
Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Samsung
 

While Twitter leaker SnoopyTech recently predicted a recommended price point of €229 as far as the old continent is concerned, 9To5Google's Max Weinbach appears to be specifically referencing a $229.99 US MSRP in a hot new report today based on intel from an unnamed "source in retail."

That would make the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $30 and a whopping $80 costlier than the first-gen Buds Pro and the second-gen non-Pro Galaxy Buds respectively, at least for starters and when purchased separately from the likes of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 powerhouses.

Perhaps more importantly, a $230 price tag could bring these puppies dangerously close to Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro... at retail, not to mention the deals and discounts that have become almost incredibly frequent in the last few months. 

Of course, the AirPods Pro 2 are reportedly also right around the corner (at long last), and with a bunch of transformative and even a few potentially game-changing upgrades on deck, Apple's next big noise-cancelling earbuds could well jump to roughly $300 at launch sometime this fall.

The Apple Watch Series 8-rivaling Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, meanwhile, are getting (even more) corroboration in terms of chromatics, with the following color breakdown essentially etched in stone now:

  • 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 - gold, gray, and silver (aka pink gold, graphite, and silver)
  • 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 - blue, gray, and silver (aka sapphire, graphite, and silver)
  • Galaxy Watch 5 Pro - black and gray (aka black titanium and gray titanium)

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor: the 10MP 10x periscope camera will return again
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor: the 10MP 10x periscope camera will return again
Google is not doing anything about these hugely popular malicious apps, so just delete them yourself
Google is not doing anything about these hugely popular malicious apps, so just delete them yourself
Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright
Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright
T-Mobile sets a company record for new postpaid accounts during Q2
T-Mobile sets a company record for new postpaid accounts during Q2
Samsung has 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 Classic units on sale at massive discounts
Samsung has 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 Classic units on sale at massive discounts
Apple set to slash the prices of some of its products in China... for a limited time
Apple set to slash the prices of some of its products in China... for a limited time

Popular stories

New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
iPhone 13 camera before iPhone 14 launch: Apple and Android keep failing to make real camera phones
iPhone 13 camera before iPhone 14 launch: Apple and Android keep failing to make real camera phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless