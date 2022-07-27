New pre-Unpacked report suggests Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will get a very 'Pro' price
Pictured in several different colors a few weeks back, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (previously expected to be called Buds Pro 2) are probably the most mysterious product scheduled to be unveiled at Samsung's next big Unpacked event on August 10 in terms of new features and upgrades over the existing Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds 2.
That being said, there are now two (equally reliable) sources hinting at a higher price tag for these bad boys than both aforementioned forerunners, which clearly means something will be vastly improved.
While Twitter leaker SnoopyTech recently predicted a recommended price point of €229 as far as the old continent is concerned, 9To5Google's Max Weinbach appears to be specifically referencing a $229.99 US MSRP in a hot new report today based on intel from an unnamed "source in retail."
That would make the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $30 and a whopping $80 costlier than the first-gen Buds Pro and the second-gen non-Pro Galaxy Buds respectively, at least for starters and when purchased separately from the likes of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 powerhouses.
Perhaps more importantly, a $230 price tag could bring these puppies dangerously close to Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro... at retail, not to mention the deals and discounts that have become almost incredibly frequent in the last few months.
Of course, the AirPods Pro 2 are reportedly also right around the corner (at long last), and with a bunch of transformative and even a few potentially game-changing upgrades on deck, Apple's next big noise-cancelling earbuds could well jump to roughly $300 at launch sometime this fall.
The Apple Watch Series 8-rivaling Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, meanwhile, are getting (even more) corroboration in terms of chromatics, with the following color breakdown essentially etched in stone now:
- 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 - gold, gray, and silver (aka pink gold, graphite, and silver)
- 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 - blue, gray, and silver (aka sapphire, graphite, and silver)
- Galaxy Watch 5 Pro - black and gray (aka black titanium and gray titanium)
