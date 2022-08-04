Outdoorsy Galaxy Watch 5 Pro tipped to offer phenomenal battery life

WinFuture Samsung will allegedly replace the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a Pro variant this year and German outlethas today published a detailed report which echoes earlier rumors about the South Korean giant's Galaxy Watch 5 lineup and also includes plenty of images.





Samsung's next watch range will allegedly consist of a standard Galaxy Watch 5 model , which will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which will be 45mm. This model will apparently be targeted at outdoorsy consumers, as indicated by a recent Samsung blog post













The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 will seemingly have a 1.19-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 396 x 396 pixels, whereas the larger model, as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, will sport 1.36 inches displays with a higher resolution of 450 x 450 pixels. Earlier rumors had suggested that only the Pro would feature Sapphire glass , but it now appears that all the models will boast this high-end material. This will presumably make the screens more durable and scratch resistant, and this could help the watches become the best smartwatches of 2022









The regular models are said to have a thickness of 9.8mm. The smaller model weighs 28.7 grams and the bigger weighs 33.5 grams apparently. The Pro is 10.5mm thick and allegedly weighs more than 46.5 grams.





The Pro model will likely have a titanium build for durability. Whether the regular models have an aluminum case or stainless steel case remains to be seen.





The 40mm Watch 5 variant will seemingly pack a 284mAh battery, and the 44mm variant could feature a 410mAh cell. These models will have a battery life of up to 50 hours.









The Watch 5 Pro is expected to flaunt a beastly 590mAh battery and will last up to 80 hours, which corroborates a rumor that had said the watch would last at least three days on a single charge. For reference, the larger version of the Classic 4 has a 361mAh cell.





Samsung's new watches are rumored to support 10w charging , double the charging speed of the outgoing range, and the charger will take the wearables from empty to 45 percent in 30 minutes.





The range will be powered by the in-house Exynos W920 chip, which also underpins the current generation and the processor will be mated with up to 16GB of storage. The LTE models will also have eSIM support. The watch will also feature GPS and NFC.





As can be seen in the images, there appears to be a new sensor on the back, and it's most likely the new thermometer sensor that will be introduced this year. Apart from that, the watches will also feature heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and ECG sensors.





The images also align with rumors that had said that the Pro would not have a physical rotating bezel. It appears to have thicker bezels than the Watch 5 and if you look closely, it doesn't look completely flat and the edges seem slightly raised . An earlier rumor had said that this would make it easier to use the bezel.





The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 will start at €299 (~$306), and the 44mm model at €329 (~$337). The Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will apparently go for at least €469. The LTE models are expected to cost around 40 to 50 euros more. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 will start at €299 (~$306), and the 44mm model at €329 (~$337). The Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will apparently go for at least €469. The LTE models are expected to cost around 40 to 50 euros more.





This seems to suggest that the Bluetooth 40mm Watch 5 will be somewhat more expensive than its predecessor and the 44mm model will be slightly more affordable. Watch 5 Pro, on the other hand, will be nearly €70 more expensive than the entry-level Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.





The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will duke it out with the rumored Apple Watch Pro which will apparently also have a titanium casing and is highly likely to have a thermometer sensor.





Samsung will announce its new smartwatch lineup on August 10 and if you are intrigued by it, you might want to reserve a preorder. The watches will share the stage with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4



