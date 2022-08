Where is the Burgundy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?

The 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be yours for free at Samsung with our PhoneArena bonuses The brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a free memory upgrade and free case. Our readers also get a PhoneArena-exclusive deal with which you receive $100 of Samsung Credit with your purchase. You can trade in an eligible device and slash the price by up to $900, too, not to mention the bundle deals. $200 off (19%) Gift $860 $1059 99 Pre-order at Samsung

Graygreen, Phantom Black and Beige are all really nice finishes, but some have been left wondering - where is the Burgundy Galaxy Z Fold 4? Well, according to Ross Young, a prominent tech insider, the Burgundy color variant of the Z Fold 4 enters production only in August and will be “very hard to get” with “very limited units” being produced.Young first shared this information via a tweet . Given how few of Samsung’s promotional materials showcase the Burgundy Galaxy Z Fold 4, it is no surprise that the color option is going to be relatively niche. Additionally, because of the different production schedule, it will certainly arrive later than the other three color options.On Samsung’s official website , the color is listed as an “online exclusive” and while it can be pre-ordered under the same conditions as the Phantom Black, Beige and Graygreen variants, Samsung gives a different time frame for deliveries.According to the Korean tech giant, the Burgundy Galaxy Z Fold 4 “ships in 3-4 weeks”, as opposed to the other three color options which have a fixed delivery date - August 26th. Based on this information, users that opt for the Burgundy Fold could have to wait until September to receive their fancy new foldable.At any rate, Burgundy is easily the most unique color out the bunch, and distinction almost always comes at a price. In this case, you will not have to pay more, but exercise a little bit of patience instead.