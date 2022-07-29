These are all the Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors and combos prematurely confirmed by Samsung





a lot of color to the table instead of a radical redesign. Leave it to Samsung to (inadvertently) uncover a key piece of the Z Flip 4 puzzle, a handset already confirmed to bring subtle refinements and

While the four main hues of this bad boy have been repeatedly rumored by rock-solid tipsters and even pictured in great detail just a few days ago, a bunch of other combinations made possible by an expanded Bespoke customization program are listed right now on a Care Plus-dedicated section of Samsung's UK website.

Check out the list in full









Black/green/navy

Black/green/red

Black/green/white

Black/green/yellow

Black/navy/green

Black/navy/navy

Black/navy/red

Black/navy/white

Black/navy/yellow

Black/red/green

Black/red/red

Black/red/white

Black/red/yellow

Black/white/green

Black/white/navy

Black/white/red

Black/white/white

Black/white/yellow

Black/yellow/green

Black/yellow/navy

Black/yellow/red

Black/yellow/white

Black/yellow/yellow

Blue

Bora Purple

Gold/green/green

Gold/green/navy

Gold/green/red

Gold/green/white

Gold/green/yellow

Gold/navy/green

Gold/navy/navy

Gold/navy/red

Gold/navy/white

Gold/navy/yellow

Gold/red/green

Gold/red/navy

Gold/red/red

Gold/red/white

Gold/red/yellow

Gold/white/green

Gold/white/navy

Gold/white/red

Gold/white/white

Gold/white/yellow

Gold/yellow/green

Gold/yellow/navy

Gold/yellow/red

Graphite

Pink Gold

Silver/green/green

Silver/green/navy

Silver/green/red

Silver/green/white

Silver/green/yellow

Silver/navy/green

Silver/navy/red

Silver/navy/white

Silver/navy/yellow

Silver/red/green

Silver/red/navy

Silver/red/red

Silver/red/white

Silver/red/yellow

Silver/white/green

Silver/white/navy

Silver/white/red

Silver/white/yellow

Silver/yellow/green

Silver/yellow/navy

Silver/yellow/red

Silver/yellow/white

Silver/yellow/yellow



The first of those colors, in case you're wondering, is the frame of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 , which means that Samsung will add at least a gold option for that component to the black and silver already offered in the Z Flip 3 Bespoke "Studio."









Then you have the phone's front and back parts, which will be coated in various combinations of green, navy, red, white, and yellow depending on your individual preference and style. Given that the Z Flip 3 already comes in five front and back colors of its own (blue, pink, yellow, white, and black), we can safely assume that Samsung has many more options in the pipeline for the Z Flip 4 that are likely to prove slightly less popular than the above. Oh, and as far as internal storage goes, your choice will apparently be between 128 and 256GB.

The following Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 colors are also set in stone





They say that when it rains, it pours, which definitely checks out as far as Samsung's little slip-up here is concerned. This is anything but little, in fact, also revealing these three main Galaxy Z Fold 4 models set to be made available soon with your choice of 256 or 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room:





Beige

Grey/green

Phantom Black





And these Galaxy Watch 5 variants with and without standalone cellular connectivity:





40mm Gold

40mm Graphite

40mm Graphite Golf

40mm Silver

44mm Blue

44mm Graphite

44mm Graphite Golf

44mm Silver



Finally, here are the only two Galaxy Watch 5 Pro flavors seemingly in the pipeline (also coming with and without built-in 4G LTE support):



