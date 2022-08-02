Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro prices leak to surprise on the pleasant side





The Canadian dollar pricing will start from 349 CAD, claims Snoopy Tech , which means about US$270 for the basic 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 model or on par with the Watch 4 starting price.





Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro prices





Watch 5 40mm: 349 CAD ($270)

Watch 5 44mm: 389 CAD (US$300)

Watch 5 Pro 45mm: 559 CAD (US$435)

If correct, this pricing is not that much higher than the respective models of some of their predecessors, while for others it says the same. This, in fact, coincides with the rumor that the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro models will be priced in the same $250-$380 range as their predecessors, or only a tad above.





We do have a new pricing scheme for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, though, as now it only has one 45mm model, unlike its predecessor the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic that came in two sizes.



