 Galaxy Z Fold 4 may sport Samsung's ultrafast and slim 1TB UFS 4.0 storage - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Galaxy Z Fold 4 may sport Samsung's ultrafast and slim 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
UFS 4.0 storage for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 enters production this month
During the ongoing Flash Memory Summit 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Samsung announced its future flash memory and storage technologies, but also detailed the plans for mass production of product innovations it already unveiled.

One of those was the next generation of ultrafast UFS 4.0 flash storage for mobile devices which it said will be hitting the conveyor belts as soon as this month. The start of UFS 4.0 phone chips coincides with the second big Galaxy phone unveiling event for the year, Samsung's August 10 Unpacked keynote where it is expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, whose preorder reservations are now live before they've even been unveiled yet.

Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, or Galaxy Watch 5 before Samsung's August Unpacked event


The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 preorders will likely start immediately after the August 10 Unpacked event and run until Friday, August 26, when Samsung will release its 2022 foldables crop, if history is any indication. You can queue for a spot at the Galaxy Watch 5 preorder reservations and bonuses right now, though:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung credits as well as some exclusive offers.
Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung Credit, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors.
Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

Reserve the next Galaxy and get $50 off in Samsung credits, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors. Get up to $200 if you reserve with other upcoming Galaxy devices.
Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung's Fold 4 and Flip 4 may land with fast UFS 4.0 storage


The advantages of UFS 4.0 before the current UFS 3.1 storage standard that is in flagship phones, are numerous:

  • 23.2Gbps data transfers (double the speed of UFS 3.1)
  • 2,800MBps write speeds (60% faster than UFS 3.1)
  • 45% higher power efficiency
  • 176-layer 7th Generation V-NAND
  • 4,200MBps read speeds
  • MIPI M-PHY 5.0

Long story short, Samsung may be preparing an UFS 4.0 storage cameo on the Galaxy Fold 4 which would double its transfer speeds compared to the Fold 3. The latest flash storage generation from Samsung, however, is also meant for AR/VR devices, drones, and other paraphernalia where quick data transfers will be welcomed.

Last but not least, Samsung tips that "UFS 4.0 packs a whopping 1TB of memory into a slim 1.0mm form factor. At just 13mm long and 11mm wide, it delivers a massive boost in performance without a bump in size - creating space for tomorrow's top smartphone makers to explore all new possibilities." Coupled with the rumor that there might be a 1TB Galaxy Fold 4 model, its storage puzzle pieces starts to fall in place.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

In search of the perfect compact phone: Asus ZenFone 9
In search of the perfect compact phone: Asus ZenFone 9
T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants
T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants
TikTok now lets you buy tickets for Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, and more
TikTok now lets you buy tickets for Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, and more
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
iPadOS 16 official release might get delayed by a month
iPadOS 16 official release might get delayed by a month
iPhone 14 price leaks and it’s good news
iPhone 14 price leaks and it’s good news

Popular stories

Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Pixel 6A: The “perfect” iPhone and Galaxy replacement - hard to recommend thanks to Google
Pixel 6A: The “perfect” iPhone and Galaxy replacement - hard to recommend thanks to Google
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless