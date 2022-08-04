Galaxy Z Fold 4 may sport Samsung's ultrafast and slim 1TB UFS 4.0 storage





One of those was the next generation of ultrafast UFS 4.0 flash storage for mobile devices which it said will be hitting the conveyor belts as soon as this month. The start of UFS 4.0 phone chips coincides with the second big Galaxy phone unveiling event for the year, Samsung's August 10 Unpacked keynote where it is expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, whose preorder reservations are now live before they've even been unveiled yet.





Samsung's Fold 4 and Flip 4 may land with fast UFS 4.0 storage





The advantages of UFS 4.0 before the current UFS 3.1 storage standard that is in flagship phones, are numerous:





23.2Gbps data transfers (double the speed of UFS 3.1)

2,800MBps write speeds (60% faster than UFS 3.1)

45% higher power efficiency

176-layer 7th Generation V-NAND

4,200MBps read speeds

MIPI M-PHY 5.0





Long story short, Samsung may be preparing an UFS 4.0 storage cameo on the Galaxy Fold 4 which would double its transfer speeds compared to the Fold 3. The latest flash storage generation from Samsung, however, is also meant for AR/VR devices, drones, and other paraphernalia where quick data transfers will be welcomed.





UFS 4.0 packs a whopping 1TB of memory into a slim 1.0mm form factor. At just 13mm long and 11mm wide, it delivers a massive boost in performance without a bump in size - creating space for tomorrow's top smartphone makers to explore all new possibilities. Coupled with the rumor that there might be a 1TB Galaxy Fold 4 model, its storage puzzle pieces starts to fall in place.