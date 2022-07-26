Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Fold 3 photos show subtle changes make a world of difference
Samsung has now confirmed that its next Unpacked event will be held on August 10 and has started flexing about its bendable phones, claiming they are better than the 'flat' phones out there made by its competitors. Official renders of the Fold 4 leaked a few days back and an alleged official video has also shown a glimpse of it.
Those renders seem to indicate that the Fold 4 will look a lot like its predecessor, and while it's likely that the handset will have the same overall look as the model it will supersede, Samsung has made a few subtle but important changes, as highlighted by a couple of images shared by well-known leaker Ice Universe.
The first image provides a side-by-side comparison of the upper front portion of the Vivo X Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 3. The slimmed-down hinge and somewhat thinner bezels of the Fold 4 make it look more refined than the Fold 3.
Vivo X Fold vs Fold 4 vs Fold 3
The second image showcases the potential differences between the outer displays of Fold 4 and Fold 3 and if you look closely, the former seems to have a wider aspect ratio, as had been hinted by leaked case images and rumors. The Fold 3's outer screen can be a pain to use as the tall aspect ratio makes it feel so cramped. This is set to change with the next generation. Leaks say that the outer display will have a ratio of 23:9, wider than Fold 3's 24.5:9, and the inner screen will have a ratio of 6:5 instead of 5:4.
Fold 3 vs Fold 4
The Fold 4's display will be roughly the same size as that of the Fold 3 - 7.56-inch and 6.19-inch, so a wider aspect ratio will result in a little extra real estate.
As for the other design elements, nothing much is changing, except for the main display's crease, which might be a little less noticeable and the phone might also be a tad lighter.
The phone is expected to have a better camera system than the outgoing model and this could help it outshine the best mainstream phones of 2022.
The Fold 4 will allegedly be outfitted with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen1 and will have the same 4,400mAh cell as its predecessor. The phone will likely be priced the same as the Fold 3.
