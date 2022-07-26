Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Fold 3 photos show subtle changes make a world of difference





Those renders seem to indicate that the Fold 4 will look a lot like its predecessor, and while it's likely that the handset will have the same overall look as the model it will supersede, Samsung has made a few subtle but important changes, as highlighted by a couple of images shared by well-known leaker Ice Universe





The first image provides a side-by-side comparison of the upper front portion of the Vivo X Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 3 . The slimmed-down hinge and somewhat thinner bezels of the Fold 4 make it look more refined than the Fold 3.





The second image showcases the potential differences between the outer displays of Fold 4 and Fold 3 and if you look closely, the former seems to have a wider aspect ratio, as had been hinted by leaked case images and rumors . The Fold 3's outer screen can be a pain to use as the tall aspect ratio makes it feel so cramped. This is set to change with the next generation. Leaks say that the outer display will have a ratio of 23:9, wider than Fold 3's 24.5:9, and the inner screen will have a ratio of 6:5 instead of 5:4.





The Fold 4's display will be roughly the same size as that of the Fold 3 - 7.56-inch and 6.19-inch, so a wider aspect ratio will result in a little extra real estate.





As for the other design elements, nothing much is changing, except for the main display's crease, which might be a little less noticeable and the phone might also be a tad lighter





The phone is expected to have a better camera system than the outgoing model and this could help it outshine the best mainstream phones of 2022





The Fold 4 will allegedly be outfitted with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen1 and will have the same 4,400mAh cell as its predecessor. The phone will likely be priced the same as the Fold 3.





Pre-order reservations are now open and will net you exclusive rewards.



