Final Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 prices and pre-order date and freebies revealed





On one hand, Samsung is eager to make foldable phones go mainstream and achieving this goal would require it to lower prices. At the same time, smartphone manufacturers are faced with increasing costs, and this may tempt them to hike prices.





Samsung has seemingly settled on the middle ground, at least as far as the Fold 4 is concerned, the book-like foldable being the pricier of the two.





Per Korean blog Naver (via Dohyun Kim ), the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be priced at 1,998,700 won (~$1,535.44), the same as its 2021 counterpart. That implies the US pricing will also remain the same at $1799.99. The 512GB model could cost 2,097,700 won.





The Z Flip 4 could cost a little more than its predecessor though. The 256GB variant will apparently retail for 1,299,000 won (~$997.64) in Korea, an increase of 45,000 won (~$34.55) over its predecessor. This is in line with a recent report that said the price of the 256GB Flip will increase from €1,099 to €1,160.





This decision may have been motivated by profits. The clamshell phone has proven to be more popular than the Fold and a price increase could help Samsung earn more money.





The 512GB Flip 4 might go for 1.39 million won (~$1,067.450). Last year's Flip 3 got a price cut of $400 and started at $1,000.





In addition to the storage variants mentioned in the report, Samsung may also sell 128GB and 1TB models of the Fold 4, and a 128GB version of the Flip 4.





The new phones will be announced on August 10 and per today's report, pre-orders will kick off on August 16 and they will go on sale on August 26.





Consumers who pre-order the devices might get the Galaxy Buds 2, a case, and one year of Samsung Care+ protection plan.





The The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is rumored to sport the same overall look as the Fold 3 but might be lighter with a smaller hinge and could feature a wider aspect ratio. The phone is also likely to have an improved camera system, which could help it become the best phone of 2022





The Flip 4 is rumored to come with a bigger battery than the outgoing model and possibly a slightly bigger cover display.





Pre-order reservations are already live and will get you some exclusive offers.



