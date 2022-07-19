The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition said to bring users more than 1000 color combinations
It is official… the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is going to be Samsung’s premium high-tech fashion statement. The Z Flip, much like the Motorola Razr and other foldables with a similar clamshell form-factor tend to place a disproportionate emphasis on their aesthetic appeal and uniqueness.
Users are increasingly viewing them as a way of expressing their individuality in a sea of mundane-looking devices that all resemble slabs of glass and aluminum. There is the occasional transparent back with LED strips (we are looking at you Nothing Phone), but most smartphones, iPhone and Android alike, feature the same cookie-cutter designs.
It should be noted that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 already featured a bespoke edition. However, availability was limited and the color options were rather scarce (i.e. there were a total of 49 possible combinations). This time around the Korean tech giant will likely be allowing users to choose from up to 30 colors for each of the Flip’s panels. This amounts to a total of 900 combinations (1024, if we account for the color of the frame).
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is set to build upon the foldable’s aesthetic appeal even further by offering users a somewhat absurd degree of customization through its Bespoke edition. For reference, the Bespoke edition of the Flip allows users to choose a special color for each of the two panels of the foldable, thus enabling users to make the device truly their own.
No doubt, this represents a sizable upgrade. The basis of this speculation is a cryptic tweet shared by Samsung alluding to its Samsung Unpacked event. The Korean tech giant posted a photo with no less than 30 color swatches. Sammobile is confident that these swatches will be the color options that users will be able to choose from when they are crafting their own Galaxy Z Flip Bespoke edition.
