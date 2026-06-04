Honor Magic V6 with biggest battery on a foldable will surely make the iPhone Ultra shiver and fold
The foldables genre is maturing fast.
It's a looker! | Image by PhoneArena
The Honor Magic V6 is officially unveiled and it's a kind of magic!
This new flagship Android foldable by Honor is meant to go toe to toe with whatever Apple has in store in terms of a foldable. As you know, Cupertino will be releasing its first-ever foldable device (the iPhone Fold, a.k.a. iPhone Ultra) in some months time.
There's one less reason to wait for the foldable iPhone, though, and that's the Honor Magic V6. In fact, this foldable can easily rival non-folding flagships, too. On the outside, you can barely tell it's foldable. It's merely 8.75 mm thick when folded and weighs 219 g.
For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is also 8.75 mm but it's 233 g. So, the Magic V6 with its ~8-inch inner screen is lighter than the 6.9-inch current flagship by Apple.
The new Magic V6 is thin, powerful and it's focused on durability and cross-platform connectivity:
I'd say these specs would look great even on a non-folding phone.
The new Magic V6 strives to excel on many fronts with a focus on battery life, multitasking, performance, and design.
I completely agree: foldables need to convince users that they're not merely flashy gadgets, but actual powerhouses for multitaskers and professionals. Long gone are the days of fragile, compromised foldables and the Magic V6 wants to prove that once and for all.
The white version of the Magic V6 is just 4 mm thick when unfolded and 8.75 mm – when unfolded. It weighs around 219 g, which is less than some non-folding smartphone flagships today.
The slim profile is meant to withstand everyday use for many years, though. Honor has implemented its "Super Steel Hinge", which is reinforced by an AI-assisted system. What this means is that the Magic V6's hinge structure is made to absorb impact and to distribute force (even during accidental drops).
The inner screen crease is so shallow that Honor says the Magic V6 offers a "near-zero crease visual experience". The top display is coated with an anti-scratch nanocrystal shield.
Overall, the Magic V6 looks like a tough phone, so don't get fooled by its slim chassis. The phone comes with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.
In terms of display sizes, the Magic V6 offers a 6.52-inch outer display and a 7.95-inch inner foldable display. Both go from 1 to 120 Hz in terms of refresh rate. The higher the number, the smoother the animations and visuals on the phone.
Both displays are bright and come with eye-comfort technologies like 4320Hz PWM dimming.
The Honor Magic V6 comes in red, gold, white and black color options.
The Magic V6 comes with a 6,660 mAh silicon-carbon battery. This could've easily been a 6,600 mAh cell, but Honor deliberately plays with the number six (naturally, since it's the V6 model we're dealing with here).
Honor says this is the largest battery "ever seen" in a foldable phone. Thanks to the silicon-carbon composition, the cell itself keeps a slim profile and doesn't add bulk to the chassis. Again: this is a phone that's 4 mm thick when unfolded!
The charging speeds are as follows:
Of course, the phone itself offers wireless reverse charging.
Under the hood, there's the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This high-end chip is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, which means that this is a true flagship for multitaskers. As a reminder, the Galaxy S26 Ultra does NOT come with UFS 4.1, but with UFS 4.0 type of storage.
A foldable isn't the first choice for mobile photographers, but the Magic V6 comes with an impressive array of cameras on its back.
Here we have the Honor AI Falcon Camera System, which consists of a 50 MP "ultra light sensitive" main camera, a 64 MP telephoto with large 1/2-inch sensor and image stabilization and a 50 MP ultra-wide.
Honor offer a palette of AI-powered features, too. These include AI Color Engine, Magic Color 2.0, Magic Video Color and AI Image to Video 2.0. All are meant to help you in the creative process with real-time optimizations and suggestions.
These are created to provide you with "intuitive assistance across content creation, meeting workflows, intent recognition, and on-screen contextual actions".
To me, the most interesting feature is the one called Fast Flex.
This new feature activates a dual split-screen mode (on the inner screen) via a simple folding motion. Honor says that thanks to the Vulkan graphics engine, it delivers "PC-like smoothness across three simultaneous apps, effortlessly handling files over 1 GB".
Also, the Magic V6 can connect seamlessly with iPhone, Mac, AirPods and Apple Watch via the Honor Share for one-tap file transfers, notification sharing, and more.
Starting today, June 4, and only for a week, you can pre-order the Honor Magic V6. The new handset isn't currently available in the US, but the good news is that it's up for grabs in Europe. These days, it's so easy for US customers to get a gadget from the EU.
Honor says the new Magic V6 will be launching "across Europe, the Middle East" and "additional markets" throughout June. So, keep an eye on the Magic V6 and it just might pop up in your country soon.
In terms of price, the Honor Magic V6 sells for RM 7,699 in Malaysia, which is approximately $1,920 when directly converted.
As mentioned above, the pre-order period is June 4 – June 11 and there could be various (but not specified) benefits and gifts. That depends on the market the new foldable is being sold in.
This new flagship Android foldable by Honor is meant to go toe to toe with whatever Apple has in store in terms of a foldable. As you know, Cupertino will be releasing its first-ever foldable device (the iPhone Fold, a.k.a. iPhone Ultra) in some months time.
There's one less reason to wait for the foldable iPhone, though, and that's the Honor Magic V6. In fact, this foldable can easily rival non-folding flagships, too. On the outside, you can barely tell it's foldable. It's merely 8.75 mm thick when folded and weighs 219 g.
For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is also 8.75 mm but it's 233 g. So, the Magic V6 with its ~8-inch inner screen is lighter than the 6.9-inch current flagship by Apple.
The Honor Magic V6 in a nutshell
The new Magic V6 is thin, powerful and it's focused on durability and cross-platform connectivity:
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- 6.52-inch outer display, 7.95-inch inner display (both supporting 1–120 Hz refresh rates)
- 8.75 mm thick when folded, 4 mm when unfolded
- 219 g weight
- "Super Steel Hinge" with enhanced durability
- Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage
- 6,660 mAh battery
- 80W wired and 66W wireless charging speeds
- 50 MP main camera + 64 MP periscope telephoto camera + 50 MP ultra-wide camera
- MagicOS 10 (based on Android 16) with a ton of AI features
- Fast Flex dual split-screen mode
- Seamless connection with iPhones, Macs, AirPods, Apple Watches
I'd say these specs would look great even on a non-folding phone.
No need for compromises
A nice touch! | Image by PhoneArena
The new Magic V6 strives to excel on many fronts with a focus on battery life, multitasking, performance, and design.
The industry needs the courage to evolve. Foldable users should never have to compromise between design, reliability, and performance. With the Honor Magic V6, we focused on what truly matters: a natural form factor, trustworthy durability, and seamless cross-ecosystem productivity.
I completely agree: foldables need to convince users that they're not merely flashy gadgets, but actual powerhouses for multitaskers and professionals. Long gone are the days of fragile, compromised foldables and the Magic V6 wants to prove that once and for all.
Design, displays and hinge
Big phone, thin phone. | Image by PhoneArena
The white version of the Magic V6 is just 4 mm thick when unfolded and 8.75 mm – when unfolded. It weighs around 219 g, which is less than some non-folding smartphone flagships today.
The slim profile is meant to withstand everyday use for many years, though. Honor has implemented its "Super Steel Hinge", which is reinforced by an AI-assisted system. What this means is that the Magic V6's hinge structure is made to absorb impact and to distribute force (even during accidental drops).
The inner screen crease is so shallow that Honor says the Magic V6 offers a "near-zero crease visual experience". The top display is coated with an anti-scratch nanocrystal shield.
Overall, the Magic V6 looks like a tough phone, so don't get fooled by its slim chassis. The phone comes with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.
In terms of display sizes, the Magic V6 offers a 6.52-inch outer display and a 7.95-inch inner foldable display. Both go from 1 to 120 Hz in terms of refresh rate. The higher the number, the smoother the animations and visuals on the phone.
Both displays are bright and come with eye-comfort technologies like 4320Hz PWM dimming.
The Honor Magic V6 comes in red, gold, white and black color options.
Chipset, performance and battery
It's powerful! | Image by PhoneArena
The Magic V6 comes with a 6,660 mAh silicon-carbon battery. This could've easily been a 6,600 mAh cell, but Honor deliberately plays with the number six (naturally, since it's the V6 model we're dealing with here).
Honor says this is the largest battery "ever seen" in a foldable phone. Thanks to the silicon-carbon composition, the cell itself keeps a slim profile and doesn't add bulk to the chassis. Again: this is a phone that's 4 mm thick when unfolded!
The charging speeds are as follows:
- 80W wired
- 66W wireless
Of course, the phone itself offers wireless reverse charging.
Under the hood, there's the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This high-end chip is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, which means that this is a true flagship for multitaskers. As a reminder, the Galaxy S26 Ultra does NOT come with UFS 4.1, but with UFS 4.0 type of storage.
Cameras and modes
A great-looking camera island. | Image by PhoneArena
A foldable isn't the first choice for mobile photographers, but the Magic V6 comes with an impressive array of cameras on its back.
Here we have the Honor AI Falcon Camera System, which consists of a 50 MP "ultra light sensitive" main camera, a 64 MP telephoto with large 1/2-inch sensor and image stabilization and a 50 MP ultra-wide.
Honor offer a palette of AI-powered features, too. These include AI Color Engine, Magic Color 2.0, Magic Video Color and AI Image to Video 2.0. All are meant to help you in the creative process with real-time optimizations and suggestions.
OS and features
The Magic V6 comes with MagicOS 10 and a whole lot of AI Agents:
- AI Settings Agent
- AI Photos Agent
- AI Suggestion
- AI Screen Suggestions
These are created to provide you with "intuitive assistance across content creation, meeting workflows, intent recognition, and on-screen contextual actions".
To me, the most interesting feature is the one called Fast Flex.
This new feature activates a dual split-screen mode (on the inner screen) via a simple folding motion. Honor says that thanks to the Vulkan graphics engine, it delivers "PC-like smoothness across three simultaneous apps, effortlessly handling files over 1 GB".
Also, the Magic V6 can connect seamlessly with iPhone, Mac, AirPods and Apple Watch via the Honor Share for one-tap file transfers, notification sharing, and more.
Price and availability
You can get one even if you're in the US, but you'll have to import it. | Image by PhoneArena
Starting today, June 4, and only for a week, you can pre-order the Honor Magic V6. The new handset isn't currently available in the US, but the good news is that it's up for grabs in Europe. These days, it's so easy for US customers to get a gadget from the EU.
Honor says the new Magic V6 will be launching "across Europe, the Middle East" and "additional markets" throughout June. So, keep an eye on the Magic V6 and it just might pop up in your country soon.
In terms of price, the Honor Magic V6 sells for RM 7,699 in Malaysia, which is approximately $1,920 when directly converted.
As mentioned above, the pre-order period is June 4 – June 11 and there could be various (but not specified) benefits and gifts. That depends on the market the new foldable is being sold in.
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