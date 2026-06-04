Honor Magic V6 with biggest battery on a foldable will surely make the iPhone Ultra shiver and fold

iPhone Fold

The Magic V6 comes with MagicOS 10 and a whole lot of AI Agents:

AI Settings Agent

AI Photos Agent

AI Suggestion

AI Screen Suggestions

Price and availability





These are created to provide you with "intuitive assistance across content creation, meeting workflows, intent recognition, and on-screen contextual actions".To me, the most interesting feature is the one called Fast Flex.This new feature activates a dual split-screen mode (on the inner screen) via a simple folding motion. Honor says that thanks to the Vulkan graphics engine, it delivers "PC-like smoothness across three simultaneous apps, effortlessly handling files over 1 GB".Also, the Magic V6 can connect seamlessly with iPhone, Mac, AirPods and Apple Watch via the Honor Share for one-tap file transfers, notification sharing, and more.Starting today, June 4, and only for a week, you can pre-order the Honor Magic V6. The new handset isn't currently available in the US, but the good news is that it's up for grabs in Europe. These days, it's so easy for US customers to get a gadget from the EU.Honor says the new Magic V6 will be launching "across Europe, the Middle East" and "additional markets" throughout June. So, keep an eye on the Magic V6 and it just might pop up in your country soon.In terms of price, the Honor Magic V6 sells for RM 7,699 in Malaysia, which is approximately $1,920 when directly converted.As mentioned above, the pre-order period is June 4 – June 11 and there could be various (but not specified) benefits and gifts. That depends on the market the new foldable is being sold in.