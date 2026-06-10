Get the best of PhoneArena in your inbox!

Honor Magic V6 Review: The Android foldable to beat in 2026

Honor's Magic V6 is a masterclass in foldable phones. It'll be a spectacle to watch this one and the Galaxy Fold 8 go head to head.

1
Rad Slavov
By , with contribution from
Orhan Chakarov
Honor Foldables
Add as a preferred source on Google
Why you can trust PhoneArena
25+ Years of Experience
4193 Product Reviews
Rad Slavov holding an Honor Magic V6 foldable phone
One of the most complete phones I've ever reviewed. | Image by PhoneArena
The Honor Magic V6 is one of the finest foldable phones ever created. If you’re looking for a cutting-edge foldable, this one is a great choice at launch, because Honor is usually very good at sweetening the deal with bundles and discounts.

At this point, Honor hasn’t revealed prices around the world for the Magic V6, except for its international launch market of Malaysia, where it’ll debut at RM 7,699, or roughly $1890.

But let’s focus on the phone itself, because it deserves a lot of attention.

Honor Magic V6
What we like
  • Insanely stylish design
  • Amazing zoom shots
  • Very refined software and features
What we don't like
  • Video recording is unimpressive
  • Throttling under very intense loads
7.3
PhoneArena Rating
7.7
Price Class Average
Battery Life
5.4
7.1
Photo Quality
7.1
7.7
Video Quality
5.6
6.5
Charging
7.9
7.2
Performance Heavy
8.5
8.2
Performance Light
8.8
8.5
Display Quality
8
8.5
Design
9
8.2
Wireless Charging
8
7.2
Biometrics
7
7.7
Audio
6
7.7
Software
8
8
Why the score?
This device scores 5.2% worse than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Motorola Razr Ultra (2026), Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
How do we rate?
Honor Magic V6 Full Specs

Table of Contents:

Honor Magic V6 Design and Display

A winner through and through

Honor Magic V6 in gold. | Images by PhoneArena

I love the design of the Honor Magic V6. The company is sticking with its tried and true formula, but has now perfected it to a point where it’s difficult to find a flaw.

The overall footprint is very well balanced. The 6.5” cover display is neither small, nor too big - it feels just right to hold and carry around. Meanwhile, the inner, 8” one is nice and spacious - just as it should be.

I have the gold color option of the Honor Magic V6 and I love it. The feel is superb, while the look is out of this world (in a good way.) All the other color models (there’s black, red and white) have specific materials and finishes, which adds a significant degree of sophistication to the Magic V6.


A lot of thought has gone into the design, the colors and the finish of the surfaces, so I doubt you can go wrong with any of them.

Build quality appears to be quite solid. During my testing, I haven’t had any issues with the exterior of the phone, or its hinge mechanism.

The hinge feels solid enough - there aren’t any uncontrolled movements or weird sounds as you open and close the phone.

The 6.6" cover and 8" internal screens are superb. | Images by PhoneArena

Both OLED, 120Hz displays look incredible. They have equal color characteristics for a very uniform look, including their special coating which reduces reflections to a minimum.

I also want to mention the rich set of eye care features Honor has added to this phone. They are so many, Honor decided to take them into a separate menu.

Honor Eye Comfort Display includes a flicker monitor, advanced color personalizations for user with different sensitivity to colors, Circadian Night Display, Defocus Eyecare, Natural Tone, Eye Comfort (blue light filter), and a 4320 Hz dimming mode for extra comfort. It’s crazy!

Did I mention Motion Sickness Relief, which is basically Apple’s Vehicle Motion Cues (reduces the motion sickness effect while looking at your phone while traveling in a moving vehicle)? It’s great. This feature has auto start/stop (as it should), based on whether it believes you’re in a moving car or not, but while the auto-detection generally works, it’s not perfect.

And for fans of looking at extra-dim screens at night, you'll be happy to know the Magic V6 can go down to 0.8 nits, as per our measurements.

Display Measurements:



There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Honor Magic V6, which works flawlessly. And there’s the usual basic face recognition for quick unlocking - it also functions as it should.

Honor Magic V6 Camera

Insane photography and zooming capabilities



Honor Magic V6
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
140
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
150
Main (wide)
BEST 87
79
Zoom
BEST 30
27
Ultra-wide
BEST 26
20
Selfie
BEST 30
24
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 155
129
Main (wide)
BEST 83
66
Zoom
BEST 27
22
Ultra-wide
BEST 24
20
Selfie
BEST 28
22
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

When I say Honor Magic series, you say camera! And that’s true of the Magic V6 to the fullest extent. This is a foldable camera phone (the large, stylish camera bump probably gave that away).

I’m very happy with both 50 MP main and ultra-wide cameras - the level of photography you can expect out of this phone is boss-level.

To me, though, the real star of the show is the 64MP telephoto (zoom) camera, which enables a 3x optical magnification, and just as impressive 6x optical-level zoom.


Couple the Magic V6’s telephoto camera with Honor’s increasingly savvy algorithms, and voila - you end up with a superb machine for breath-taking shots and portraits.

While the Honor Magic V6 takes amazing photographs, its video recording capabilities aren’t equally impressive. I’d describe its video recording as average at best. It’s obvious that Honor’s main focus has been on still photography.

Video Thumbnail


Honor Magic V6 Performance & Benchmarks

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 delivers significant power, but thermal management is a challenge.



Honor’s Magic V6 foldable comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which is the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm. The finest silicon you can get on Android.

Overall, performance is fairly strong. The Magic V6 manages to take advantage of the 8 Elite Gen 5, however, as with most foldable phones, thermal management is a challenge. Which means that throttling is a real issue here.

The Magic V6 prioritizes balanced, snappy and fluid everyday operation, so it’s generally a top-notch performer in most use cases. Still, it’s not the best choice for very tasking, prolonged workloads like livestreaming or PC emulation. These things are perfectly doable, though, if you connect an external cooler to it.

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
Single Higher is better
Honor Magic V63611
Honor Magic V53094
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 72948
Motorola Razr Fold2617
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Honor Magic V610247
Honor Magic V59257
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 79365
Motorola Razr Fold8819
View all

Geekbench 6: A high single-core score is what makes your phone feel snappy during everyday tasks like opening apps, typing and browsing. The multi-core score matters most when doing heavier work like video editing or gaming.

GPU Performance


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Honor Magic V66548
Honor Magic V55065
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 75358
Motorola Razr Fold4804
3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Honor Magic V63660
Honor Magic V54443
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 72823
Motorola Razr Fold3271
View all
Wild Life Extreme is a heavy graphics workload used to measure a device's sustained GPU performance and thermal throttling. It uses older mobile rendering techniques and is friendly to older or lower-end mobile devices.

Honor Magic V6 Software


Honor's MagicOS 10 takes obvious inspiration from Apple's Liquid Glass design, but is also full of useful features. | Images by PhoneArena

Honor’s take on Android 16, called MagicOS 10, is very mature at this point. It’s chock-full of useful features related to a whole bunch of things, including AI, eye care and multitasking.

The appearance of MagicOS 10 is heavily inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass aesthetic, with Honor already giving you a slider to adjust the level of transparency to your liking.

It’s a clean, simple-looking but modern user interface with very strong Apple vibes. It’s both good-looking and functional.

What's also very cool is that Honor is now guaranteeing 7 years of major Android updates in the EU and UK, which is a serious and welcome commitment. Why only in the EU and UK, I don't know. I hope other markets will be getting the updates as well, although 7 years is obviously excessive, to be honest.

Honor Magic V6 Battery

A very large battery delivers just enough battery life, but not much more

Honor Magic V6
( 6660 mAh )
Honor Magic V6
Battery Life Estimate
5h 24m
Ranks #130 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 29m
Browsing
12h 38m
Average is 18h 6m
Video
8h 22m
Average is 10h 34m
Gaming
5h 50m
Average is 9h 53m
Charging speed
80W
Charger
75%
30 min
0h 52m
Full charge
Ranks #41 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
66W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


The battery in the Honor Magic V6 is quite large, at 6660mAh. It’s cutting-edge silicon-carbon tech. However, this is a foldable phone, so the demands on the battery are also bigger than usual.

I enjoyed comfortable battery life with the Magic V6, but I’d say - don’t expect miracles. The phone will comfortably taking you through a full day of use, and if you happened to use it extensively throughout that day, you’d definitely want to connect it to a charger at night.

Recommended For You
Our battery life tests results don’t paint a particularly inspiring picture, but battery life and performance tend to be easily influenced with the first big software updates a manufacturer rolls out to a new phone, so we might re-test the Magic V6 after a month or so and revisit the results.

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Honor Magic V6
6660 mAh
 5h 24min 12h 38min 8h 22min 5h 50min
Motorola Razr Fold
6000 mAh
 5h 20min 12h 36min 7h 42min 7h 3min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Honor Magic V6
6660 mAh
 0h 52min Untested 75% Untested
Motorola Razr Fold
6000 mAh
 Untested Untested Untested Untested
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

Honor Magic V6 Audio Quality and Haptics


Audio quality from the stereo speakers of the Honor Magic V6 is decent. It’s not especially bassy.

Meanwhile, haptics are perfect - you can even adjust their precise strength.

Honor Magic V6 Specs


And here is an overview of the Honor Magic V6 specs:

Honor Magic V6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Honor Magic V6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Design
Dimensions
156.7 x 145.6 x 4.1 mm (~8.20 mm with camera bump) 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 mm (~8.6 mm with camera bump)
Weight
219.0 g 215.0 g
Display
Size
8.0-inch 8.0-inch
Type
AMOLED, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
Hardware
System chip
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SM8850-AC (3 nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SM8750-AB (3 nm)
Memory
12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.1)
12GB/512GB
16GB/512GB
16GB/1TB 		12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)
12GB/512GB
16GB/512GB
Battery
Type
6660 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 80.0W
Wireless: 66.0W 		Wired: 25.0W
Wireless: 15.0W
Camera
Main camera
50 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide, Autofocus)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm 		12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Sensor name: Sony IMX564
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Third camera
64 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.5
Focal Length: 70 mm
Sensor size: 1/2"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm 		10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Front
20 MP (HDR) 10 MP (HDR)
See the full Honor Magic V6 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Should you buy it?



Yes. If you want a new, high-end foldable phone, the Honor Magic V6 is 100% worth your time.

Its strengths are many: the classy design, the top-notch hardware, the impressive camera system… It’s a high-end foldable phone with character.

Its weaknesses? Not many, but it’s worth mentioning the unimpressive video recording and significant throttling under enough stress.

At the end of the day, though, knowing what the foldable phone landscape offers, I can wholeheartedly recommend the Honor Magic V6.

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/34-200/Rado.webp
Rad Slavov Editor-in-Chief
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.
Read the latest from Rad Slavov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (1)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
iPhone 18 Pro release date: when to expect Apple's next-gen Pro powerhouses
iPhone 18 Pro release date: when to expect Apple's next-gen Pro powerhouses
Move over, Galaxy S27 Ultra: the Galaxy S27 Pro is starting to look like Samsung's real flagship for 2027
Move over, Galaxy S27 Ultra: the Galaxy S27 Pro is starting to look like Samsung's real flagship for 2027
Apple shocks many with surprise announcement about iOS 27
Apple shocks many with surprise announcement about iOS 27
Latest News
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered