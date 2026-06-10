Honor Magic V6 Review: The Android foldable to beat in 2026





At this point, Honor hasn’t revealed prices around the world for the Magic V6, except for its international launch market of Malaysia, where it’ll debut at RM 7,699, or roughly $1890.



But let’s focus on the phone itself, because it deserves a lot of attention. The Honor Magic V6 is one of the finest foldable phones ever created. If you’re looking for a cutting-edge foldable, this one is a great choice at launch, because Honor is usually very good at sweetening the deal with bundles and discounts.At this point, Honor hasn’t revealed prices around the world for the Magic V6, except for its international launch market of Malaysia, where it’ll debut at RM 7,699, or roughly $1890.But let’s focus on the phone itself, because it deserves a lot of attention.





Honor Magic V6 What we like Insanely stylish design

Amazing zoom shots

Very refined software and features What we don't like Video recording is unimpressive

Throttling under very intense loads 7.3 PhoneArena Rating 7.7 Price Class Average Battery Life 5.4 7.1 Photo Quality 7.1 7.7 Video Quality 5.6 6.5 Charging 7.9 7.2 Performance Heavy 8.5 8.2 Performance Light 8.8 8.5 Display Quality 8 8.5 Design 9 8.2 Wireless Charging 8 7.2 Biometrics 7 7.7 Audio 6 7.7 Software 8 8 Why the score? This device scores 5.2 % worse than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Motorola Razr Ultra (2026), Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL How do we rate? Honor Magic V6 Full Specs





Table of Contents:





Honor Magic V6 Design and Display A winner through and through

Honor Magic V6 in gold. | Images by PhoneArena

I love the design of the Honor Magic V6. The company is sticking with its tried and true formula, but has now perfected it to a point where it’s difficult to find a flaw.



The overall footprint is very well balanced. The 6.5” cover display is neither small, nor too big - it feels just right to hold and carry around. Meanwhile, the inner, 8” one is nice and spacious - just as it should be.



I have the gold color option of the Honor Magic V6 and I love it. The feel is superb, while the look is out of this world (in a good way.) All the other color models (there’s black, red and white) have specific materials and finishes, which adds a significant degree of sophistication to the Magic V6.



I love the design of the Honor Magic V6. The company is sticking with its tried and true formula, but has now perfected it to a point where it’s difficult to find a flaw.The overall footprint is very well balanced. The 6.5” cover display is neither small, nor too big - it feels just right to hold and carry around. Meanwhile, the inner, 8” one is nice and spacious - just as it should be.I have the gold color option of the Honor Magic V6 and I love it. The feel is superb, while the look is out of this world (in a good way.) All the other color models (there’s black, red and white) have specific materials and finishes, which adds a significant degree of sophistication to the Magic V6.



A lot of thought has gone into the design, the colors and the finish of the surfaces, so I doubt you can go wrong with any of them.



Build quality appears to be quite solid. During my testing, I haven’t had any issues with the exterior of the phone, or its hinge mechanism.



The hinge feels solid enough - there aren’t any uncontrolled movements or weird sounds as you open and close the phone.





The 6.6" cover and 8" internal screens are superb. | Images by PhoneArena



Both OLED, 120Hz displays look incredible. They have equal color characteristics for a very uniform look, including their special coating which reduces reflections to a minimum.



I also want to mention the rich set of eye care features Honor has added to this phone. They are so many, Honor decided to take them into a separate menu.



Honor Eye Comfort Display includes a flicker monitor, advanced color personalizations for user with different sensitivity to colors, Circadian Night Display, Defocus Eyecare, Natural Tone, Eye Comfort (blue light filter), and a 4320 Hz dimming mode for extra comfort. It’s crazy!



Did I mention Motion Sickness Relief, which is basically Apple’s Vehicle Motion Cues (reduces the motion sickness effect while looking at your phone while traveling in a moving vehicle)? It’s great. This feature has auto start/stop (as it should), based on whether it believes you’re in a moving car or not, but while the auto-detection generally works, it’s not perfect.



And for fans of looking at extra-dim screens at night, you'll be happy to know the Magic V6 can go down to 0.8 nits, as per our measurements.





Display Measurements:







There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Honor Magic V6, which works flawlessly. And there’s the usual basic face recognition for quick unlocking - it also functions as it should.





Honor Magic V6 Camera Insane photography and zooming capabilities







Honor Magic V6 PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 140 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 150 Main (wide) BEST 87 79 Zoom BEST 30 27 Ultra-wide BEST 26 20 Selfie BEST 30 24 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 129 Main (wide) BEST 83 66 Zoom BEST 27 22 Ultra-wide BEST 24 20 Selfie BEST 28 22





When I say Honor Magic series, you say camera! And that’s true of the Magic V6 to the fullest extent. This is a foldable camera phone (the large, stylish camera bump probably gave that away).



I’m very happy with both 50 MP main and ultra-wide cameras - the level of photography you can expect out of this phone is boss-level.



To me, though, the real star of the show is the 64MP telephoto (zoom) camera, which enables a 3x optical magnification, and just as impressive 6x optical-level zoom.







Couple the Magic V6’s telephoto camera with Honor’s increasingly savvy algorithms, and voila - you end up with a superb machine for breath-taking shots and portraits.



While the Honor Magic V6 takes amazing photographs, its video recording capabilities aren’t equally impressive. I’d describe its video recording as average at best. It’s obvious that Honor’s main focus has been on still photography.













Honor Magic V6 Performance & Benchmarks The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 delivers significant power, but thermal management is a challenge.











Overall, performance is fairly strong. The Magic V6 manages to take advantage of the 8 Elite Gen 5, however, as with most foldable phones , thermal management is a challenge. Which means that throttling is a real issue here.



The Magic V6 prioritizes balanced, snappy and fluid everyday operation, so it’s generally a top-notch performer in most use cases. Still, it’s not the best choice for very tasking, prolonged workloads like livestreaming or PC emulation. These things are perfectly doable, though, if you connect an external cooler to it.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Honor Magic V6 3611 Honor Magic V5 3094 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 2948 Motorola Razr Fold 2617 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Honor Magic V6 10247 Honor Magic V5 9257 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 9365 Motorola Razr Fold 8819 View all

Geekbench 6: A high single-core score is what makes your phone feel snappy during everyday tasks like opening apps, typing and browsing. The multi-core score matters most when doing heavier work like video editing or gaming. Honor’s Magic V6 foldable comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which is the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm. The finest silicon you can get on Android.Overall, performance is fairly strong. The Magic V6 manages to take advantage of the 8 Elite Gen 5, however, as with most, thermal management is a challenge. Which means that throttling is a real issue here.The Magic V6 prioritizes balanced, snappy and fluid everyday operation, so it’s generally a top-notch performer in most use cases. Still, it’s not the best choice for very tasking, prolonged workloads like livestreaming or PC emulation. These things are perfectly doable, though, if you connect an external cooler to it.





GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Honor Magic V6 6548 Honor Magic V5 5065 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 5358 Motorola Razr Fold 4804 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Honor Magic V6 3660 Honor Magic V5 4443 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 2823 Motorola Razr Fold 3271 View all

Wild Life Extreme is a heavy graphics workload used to measure a device's sustained GPU performance and thermal throttling. It uses older mobile rendering techniques and is friendly to older or lower-end mobile devices.





Honor Magic V6 Software





Honor's MagicOS 10 takes obvious inspiration from Apple's Liquid Glass design, but is also full of useful features. | Images by PhoneArena









The appearance of MagicOS 10 is heavily inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass aesthetic, with Honor already giving you a slider to adjust the level of transparency to your liking.



It’s a clean, simple-looking but modern user interface with very strong Apple vibes. It’s both good-looking and functional. Honor’s take on Android 16 , called MagicOS 10, is very mature at this point. It’s chock-full of useful features related to a whole bunch of things, including AI, eye care and multitasking.The appearance of MagicOS 10 is heavily inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass aesthetic, with Honor already giving you a slider to adjust the level of transparency to your liking.It’s a clean, simple-looking but modern user interface with very strong Apple vibes. It’s both good-looking and functional.





What's also very cool is that Honor is now guaranteeing 7 years of major Android updates in the EU and UK, which is a serious and welcome commitment. Why only in the EU and UK, I don't know. I hope other markets will be getting the updates as well, although 7 years is obviously excessive, to be honest.





Honor Magic V6 Battery A very large battery delivers just enough battery life, but not much more



Honor Magic V6

( 6660 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 5h 24m Ranks #130 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 29m Browsing 12h 38m Average is 18h 6m Video 8h 22m Average is 10h 34m Gaming 5h 50m Average is 9h 53m Charging speed 80W Charger 75% 30 min 0h 52m Full charge Ranks #41 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 66W Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





foldable phone , so the demands on the battery are also bigger than usual.



I enjoyed comfortable battery life with the Magic V6, but I’d say - don’t expect miracles. The phone will comfortably taking you through a full day of use, and if you happened to use it extensively throughout that day, you’d definitely want to connect it to a charger at night.



Recommended For You The battery in the Honor Magic V6 is quite large, at 6660mAh. It’s cutting-edge silicon-carbon tech. However, this is a, so the demands on the battery are also bigger than usual.I enjoyed comfortable battery life with the Magic V6, but I’d say - don’t expect miracles. The phone will comfortably taking you through a full day of use, and if you happened to use it extensively throughout that day, you’d definitely want to connect it to a charger at night.Our battery life tests results don’t paint a particularly inspiring picture, but battery life and performance tend to be easily influenced with the first big software updates a manufacturer rolls out to a new phone, so we might re-test the Magic V6 after a month or so and revisit the results.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Honor Magic V6 6660 mAh 5h 24min 12h 38min 8h 22min 5h 50min Motorola Razr Fold 6000 mAh 5h 20min 12h 36min 7h 42min 7h 3min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Honor Magic V6 6660 mAh 0h 52min Untested 75% Untested Motorola Razr Fold 6000 mAh Untested Untested Untested Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





Honor Magic V6 Audio Quality and Haptics



Audio quality from the stereo speakers of the Honor Magic V6 is decent. It’s not especially bassy.





Meanwhile, haptics are perfect - you can even adjust their precise strength.





Honor Magic V6 Specs





And here is an overview of the Honor Magic V6 specs:





Honor Magic V6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Honor Magic V6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Design Dimensions 156.7 x 145.6 x 4.1 mm (~8.20 mm with camera bump) 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 mm (~8.6 mm with camera bump) Weight 219.0 g 215.0 g Display Size 8.0-inch 8.0-inch Type AMOLED, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Hardware System chip Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SM8850-AC (3 nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SM8750-AB (3 nm) Memory 12GB (LPDDR5X) /256GB (UFS 4.1)

12GB/512GB

16GB/512GB

16GB/1TB 12GB (LPDDR5X) /256GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/512GB

16GB/512GB Battery Type 6660 mAh 4400 mAh Charge speed Wired: 80.0W

Wireless: 66.0W Wired: 25.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.6

Focal length: 23 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm Second camera 50 MP (Ultra-wide, Autofocus)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Sensor name: Sony IMX564

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 1.4 μm Third camera 64 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.5

Focal Length: 70 mm

Sensor size: 1/2"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Front 20 MP (HDR) 10 MP (HDR) See the full Honor Magic V6 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Should you buy it?





Yes. If you want a new, high-end foldable phone , the Honor Magic V6 is 100% worth your time.



Its strengths are many: the classy design, the top-notch hardware, the impressive camera system… It’s a high-end foldable phone with character.



Its weaknesses? Not many, but it’s worth mentioning the unimpressive video recording and significant throttling under enough stress.



At the end of the day, though, knowing what the foldable phone landscape offers, I can wholeheartedly recommend the Honor Magic V6.



