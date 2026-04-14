Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Building the digital armor: here are Verizon's tips on how to combat phone fraud

Things have changed a lot since 2020.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon
Verizon logo.
The Big Red telco is trying to warn us. | Image by Verizon
It's tax fraud season. I mean tax season. And Verizon wants to help us combat the tax-related scams, which have surged by over 300% in the past six years, according to reputable agencies.

Be aware, be very aware!




Staying ahead of the curve is vital. Nowadays, scammers increasingly use AI-driven deepfakes and voice mimicry to impersonate IRS agents and tax pros to harvest your data.

Think of the upcoming Verizon tips as a "digital armor" built on the latest cybersecurity insights.

Recommended For You

Things have changed


Scammers and scams, like many other aspects of our lives, have evolved rapidly since 2020. Once upon a time, it was pretty easy to detect a robotic call or a phishing email – the voices were soulless and the messages were incoherent and full of typos.

Today, with the generative AI capabilities, scammers can come up with almost perfect – and highly personalized – ways of reaching out to you.

Recommended For You
They even resort to "voice cloning" technology. This one tries to mimic the speech patterns and emotional urgency of loved ones in distress.

Have you stumbled upon any sort of digital fraud attempt?
1 Votes

Threats left and right


"When bad actors utilize voice AI cloning, they can also spoof phone numbers—meaning you could receive a call from a family member's number, using their actual voice, to orchestrate very convincing scams", says James Perry (Assoc. Director of Product Development at Verizon).

Your phone number is the master key to your digital life, making it a prime target for sophisticated tactics like SIM swapping. In this scheme, scammers attempt to hijack your mobile number to gain access to your private accounts and sensitive data.

What to do?


To stay safe, you should treat your digital identity like a physical home by ensuring every "door and window" is locked. This starts with activating the Number Lock feature in the My Verizon app to prevent unauthorized transfers, setting a unique and complex account PIN and enabling real-time alerts so you are notified immediately of any suspicious changes to your settings.

Building effective "digital armor" also requires practical, everyday habits to defeat AI-driven threats.

You should establish a family secret word to verify the identity of relatives, as scammers now use voice cloning to mimic loved ones in distress.

Additionally, never use public Wi-Fi for sensitive tasks like filing taxes or banking; instead, prioritize your encrypted cellular data or a VPN to keep your information secure. You can also frustrate automated scam systems by letting unknown numbers go to voicemail or waiting a second before speaking if you do answer.

One can never be 100% safe 100% of the time, but it's important that each and every one of us take some extra precaution.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Latest News
At under $550, the Pixel 10 is now the king of the mid-range bracket
At under $550, the Pixel 10 is now the king of the mid-range bracket
Building the digital armor: here are Verizon's tips on how to combat phone fraud
Building the digital armor: here are Verizon's tips on how to combat phone fraud
Google Messages could soon get the customization edge Samsung users love to brag about
Google Messages could soon get the customization edge Samsung users love to brag about
Despite worrying rumors, Apple remains destined for 2026 foldable market supremacy... for now
Despite worrying rumors, Apple remains destined for 2026 foldable market supremacy... for now
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense